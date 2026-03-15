Jordan Clarkson Shares Knicks' Mindset Ahead of Big Home Stretch

The New York Knicks just got through one of the longer stretches of their season. Five road games, three time zones and a trip that had some real bumps along the way. They went 3-2, and they are more than ready to be home.

After closing the trip with a 101-92 win over the Indiana Pacers, Jordan Clarkson said exactly what the team was feeling.

In a postgame video on X, he kept it simple.

"We're just ready to get home," Clarkson said. "The last game of the road trip is usually tough, so we came out with a win and executed, pulled it in and we got like a week and a half of games at home, so we'll be ready."

"We just ready to get home…week and a half of games at home…We'll be ready"



–– Jordan Clarkson. Knicks back in Garden Sunday after spending all but 2 days of March on road pic.twitter.com/dOmzIoGopY — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 15, 2026

It started well enough. The Knicks blew out the Denver Nuggets to open the trip and looked like a team hitting its stride. Then Los Angeles happened.

They lost to the Lakers 110-97, shooting a painful 8-of-34 from three. Two days later, Kawhi Leonard and Bennedict Mathurin combined for 57 points, and the Clippers sent them packing 126-118. Just like that, the trip was teetering.

Jordan Clarkson Reminded the Knicks Exactly Who He Is

That is when Clarkson showed up. Salt Lake City was supposed to be just another road stop. Instead, it became the defining moment of the trip.

Playing against his former team for the first time, Clarkson scored a season-high 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting, with 13 coming in the fourth quarter alone.

The Knicks had trailed by 18 at one point. Clarkson dragged them back. His 3-pointer with 7:37 left put the game away for good, and New York walked out with a 134-117 win.

What makes that performance hit harder is the context. Clarkson had been a DNP a lot since the All-Star break. The arrival of Jose Alvarado at the trade deadline had pushed him down the depth chart, and he had logged just 27 total minutes across that entire stretch.

A player who moved seventh all-time in bench scoring this season, passing Manu Ginobili, was barely seeing the floor. Then Utah happened, and he looked like himself again.

New York carries that momentum into a home stretch that includes Golden State, Indiana, Brooklyn, Washington and New Orleans. Four of those five are below .500, and the Knicks are only 1.5 games behind Boston for the second seed. This is exactly the kind of schedule you do not want to waste.

Clarkson said they will be ready. After what he did in Utah, that is not hard to believe.

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