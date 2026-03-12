Jose Alvarado Details Arrest to Knicks Teammates

New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado is always good for a story, and his recent appearance on the Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart proved just that. The native New Yorker dropped a surprising story from his college days.

During the episode, Brunson and Hart mentioned a trip Alvarado took to China during his college days, when UCLA faced Georgia Tech.

What started as a normal conversation quickly turned into one of the most entertaining stories of the year. Alvarado, who had completely forgotten about the incident, recalled how Chinese police showed up at his hotel room and began searching his belongings, leaving him completely in the dark about what was happening.

"At the time I had no idea. I didn't know nothing. I'm panicking, like, 'Yo, what did I do?'" Alvarado said on the show.

But later, it was discovered that someone had stolen a pair of sunglasses, and the police mistakenly identified Alvarado as the culprit.

"So I literally got arrested, went to the police station for like 6-7 hours." Alvarado added.

The most shocking part of the story? His own coach.

"He looked at me and said, 'Jose, we know you did it. Please tell us so we can help you.' And I'm like, 'Coach, I didn't do it. I promise,'" Alvarado recalled with a laugh.

Alvarado's Knicks Struggles and Limited Role

Alvarado​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ came to New York by a trade deadline deal from the New Orleans Pelicans. Since then, he has had a rollercoaster time with the New York Knicks. He has been one of the best NBA players in steals and has even contributed to the team's win over the Houston Rockets with three steals in the fourth quarter, yet his scoring has been quite low.

Mike Brown, the Coach, did not hesitate to bench the player during the game against the Clippers, where he was on the court only for eight minutes ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌without​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌scoring.

"I thought Jose was struggling a little, so I threw Tyler out there and wanted to see if we could get a boost," head coach Mike Brown said as per James L. Edwards of The Athletic.

Brown on Alvarado: "I thought Jose was struggling a little so I threw Tyler out there and wanted to see if we could get a boost." — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) March 10, 2026

Although​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ there are a few inconsistencies, the chemistry that Alvarado is creating with Brunson, Hart, and the other members of the team - it is quite visible even during the fun moments on the Roommates Show. This could be an undue advantage to the Knicks as they head towards the playoffs.

