Shocking Blazers Injury Report Could Hand Knicks Easy Victory

The New York Knicks head to Portland, facing a Trail Blazers team hit hard by injuries. On paper, the matchup suddenly looks much easier for New York than it did a few weeks ago.​

Still, road games are rarely simple, and the Knicks have their own health issues to monitor. Josh Hart and Guerschon Yabusele are both listed as questionable, and their availability could shape Mike Brown's rotation.​

With both sides shorthanded, this game may come down to which team handles the absences better and which stars can exploit the mismatches that remain.​

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Is Brutal

Portland's injury situation is one of the worst in the NBA right now. The Blazers will be missing critical players across their roster:

Out:

Damian Lillard (left Achilles) - out for season​

Jerami Grant (left Achilles tendonitis) - 20.0 PPG​

Scoot Henderson (left hamstring tear)​

Matisse Thybulle (thumb injury)​

Kris Murray (back/ankle)​

Blake Wesley (foot)​

Probable:

Jrue Holiday (right calf strain)​

Robert Williams III (right knee soreness)​

UPDATE:



Jrue Holiday upgraded to PROBABLE



Robert Williams also now PROBABLE https://t.co/E0NCL1rD0o — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 11, 2026

The absences of Grant, Henderson and potentially Holiday remove massive scoring and playmaking from Portland's lineup. Thybulle's absence also hurts their perimeter defense.​

Even with so many injuries, Portland still has dangerous pieces. Deni Avdija has stepped up as the primary option with 26.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and seven assists per game, while Shaedon Sharpe brings instant scoring at 21.5 PPG. Donovan Clingan is a force on the glass with 10.8 rebounds per game.​

Knicks Injury Report

Compared to Portland, the Knicks' injury situation is much lighter. Josh Hart is questionable with a right ankle sprain after missing time, and his status matters given his 12.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.​

Guerschon Yabusele is also questionable with a right quad contusion, which could affect New York's frontcourt depth if he cannot go. Landry Shamet (right shoulder sprain) remains out.​

If Hart sits, Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson will see more minutes on the perimeter. McBride shoots 45.0 percent from three, while Clarkson has some solid stats with 10.1 points per game off the bench.​

Can The Knicks Take Full Advantage In Portland?

On talent and health alone, the edge clearly leans toward New York. Jalen Brunson is averaging 29 points and 6.3 assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns contributes 21.3 points and 11.5 rebounds. The Blazers will be without multiple primary creators and defenders, which should open driving lanes and inside-out opportunities.​

However, this is still a tricky West Coast road game. Portland's remaining core can punish any drop in focus, and an early hot shooting night could erase the Knicks' paper advantage quickly.

