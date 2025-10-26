Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Against Heat? Knicks Latest Injury Report
Karl-Anthony Towns continues to battle his right quadriceps strain as the New York Knicks prepare for their road matchup against the Miami Heat.
The five-time All-Star is listed as questionable ahead of the 6 p.m. ET tipoff at Kaseya Center, though the injury has not stopped him from contributing in the team's first games of the season.
The Knicks' complete injury report shows several players dealing with different issues heading into Miami. Towns leads the injury list with his Grade 2 quad strain, while Deuce McBride remains questionable due to personal reasons.
Josh Hart has been upgraded to probable status after managing lower back lumbar spasms, and center Mitchell Robinson is out for injury management purposes as the Knicks navigate the early part of the regular season.
Towns has shown real toughness since the season opener, playing through significant pain to help the Knicks start the year undefeated. In Wednesday's 119-111 victory over Cleveland, the big man posted 19 points and 11 rebounds despite being downgraded to doubtful earlier that day.
"I didn't want to disappoint the fans," Towns said after that game. "Dealing with a Grade 2 quad strain, it's not something that's easy to deal with. We made it happen tonight."
The star center did not ease up in the Knicks' second game either. Against Boston on Friday, Towns was impressive, dropping 26 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in just 31 minutes.
Should the New York Knicks Sit Karl-Anthony Towns to Avoid Further Injury?
His willingness to battle through the injury impressed teammates and fans alike, especially given how serious a Grade 2 quad strain typically is. Towns acknowledged the physical challenge, admitting it was painful to play through.
However, Towns being questionable for the Miami matchup raises questions about whether the Knicks will manage his workload differently this time around. A Grade 2 quad strain involves partial tearing of muscle fibers, which usually requires weeks to fully heal.
Some have urged the organization to consider rest over early-season wins, given the team's championship aspirations and the long 82-game schedule ahead.
Game-time decisions have become routine for Towns. His status remains fluid going into Sunday, with the Knicks organization likely monitoring his condition closely before the team takes the floor. Whether the quad strain will force Towns to sit, become a limiting factor, or allow him to suit up remains to be seen.
Stay tuned for official updates closer to tipoff. The Knicks organization will make a final decision on Towns' availability, which could significantly impact how the team approaches facing Miami's explosive offensive system.
