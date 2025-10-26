Last-Minute Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat
The New York Knicks travel to Miami to face the Heat in their first road game of the 2025-26 season on Sunday, October 26. New York is undefeated at 2-0 after impressive wins over Cleveland and Boston, while Miami sits at 1-1 following a commanding 146-114 victory over Memphis. The Knicks are favored by 2.5 points in this matchup, with the over/under set at 229.5 points.
Karl-Anthony Towns remains questionable with a Grade 2 right quadriceps strain, though he's been toughing it out through the early season. The five-time All-Star played through significant pain in both openers, posting 19 points and 11 rebounds against Cleveland before dropping 26 points and 13 rebounds against Boston. Towns admitted after the season opener that his leg "was hurting" but refused to sit out.
Josh Hart is now probable after missing the opener with back issues, while Mitchell Robinson is ruled out for injury management. Miles McBride is questionable due to personal reasons. On the bright side, OG Anunoby has been cleared and will suit up after his ankle scare in the Boston game.
The Heat are dealing with their own issues. Tyler Herro remains sidelined with an ankle injury and isn't expected back for 8-12 weeks, while Kasparas Jakucionis is out with a groin issue. Terry Rozier is also unavailable for non-injury-related reasons, forcing Miami to lean heavily on their supporting cast.
Knicks Control the Pace and Win Close
Even with Karl-Anthony Towns playing through pain, the Knicks' depth gives them the edge. Jalen Brunson has been exceptional to start the season, averaging 27.0 points while connecting on shots when it matters most.
The Knicks' balanced attack, combining Brunson's playmaking, Towns' interior scoring, and Mikal Bridges' all-around contributions, should be enough to weather Miami's intensity. The Heat will score points, especially with Norman Powell and Bam Adebayo stepping up, but New York's defensive presence will be the difference-maker.
The Knicks have won eight of their last ten matchups against Miami and are riding genuine momentum. Look for New York to win by a small margin, something around 110-106, keeping this close but ultimately pulling away in the fourth quarter.
Bam Adebayo Keeps It Competitive Despite Herro's Absence
Without Tyler Herro, Miami needs Bam Adebayo to be their anchor. The Heat center has stepped up early, averaging 19.5 points and 8.5 rebounds through the first two games. His presence in the paint will challenge the Knicks' frontcourt and keep Miami in striking distance.
However, Adebayo alone can't carry the load against a Knicks team built for multiple scoring threats. Expect him to have a solid game with around 16-18 points and 9-10 rebounds, but it won't be enough.
The Knicks' ability to spread the floor and use their guards will prove too much for a depleted Heat roster missing their second-leading scorer. New York's edge in ball movement and playmaking should be the deciding factor in a game that stays tight but ultimately favors the visitors.
