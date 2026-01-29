Knicks Giannis Antetokounmpo Situation Intensifies With Four Team Race

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes are officially underway, according to NBA insider Shams Charania, and the New York Knicks have been drawn into a high-stakes battle with three other franchises.

With the February 5th trade deadline fast approaching, New York's management team is under increasing pressure to come up with a value proposition despite the lack of draft capital and tradable assets.

What a few weeks ago seemed to be a remote chance for a takeover has now become a real race, although the way for the two-time MVP to stay with the Knicks is difficult. The Knicks are up against tough competition, have scarce resources, and there might be problems from previous trade talks which could affect their chances. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

Four Teams Emerge as Serious Contenders

Charania identified the Knicks as one of four strong suitors.

"I would look at Minnesota and Golden State in the West, New York, and Miami. Those are the four of the strong suitors for Giannis in the market," he said.

Karl-Anthony Towns Complication Lingers

A surprising factor that could make the trade more likely is apparent tension brewing between the team and Karl-Anthony Towns, who was reportedly on the trade block to get Antetokounmpo over the sumer. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, last summer's trade discussions created hard feelings with Towns that "remain to this day".

Amick noted this represents "the double-doozy that every team seeks to avoid, the failure to land the player they're pursuing that is followed by a step backward, relationship-wise, with the player who learned he was nearly sent packing".

That's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ a big twist. It will probably still be Towns who has to feature in any trade package for Giannis as a result of the salary-match factor, but would a player with broken trust be an asset or a liability in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌talks?

Knicks Plan Aggressive Pursuit Despite Limitations

SNY's Ian Begley provided the most detailed breakdown of New York's positioning.

"No matter what happens between now and the February 5th NBA trade deadline, you can be sure that the Knicks are going to be aggressive in pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks," he reported.

Begley explained the draft pick dilemma facing Leon Rose's front office.

"If the Bucks want draft compensation, that's going to be tough for the Knicks. Remember, they traded first rounders, several first rounders for Mikael Bridges, traded one for Karl Towns. So they don't have much left in the bank right now in terms of draft picks," he said.

Brian​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Windhorst of ESPN remarked on his podcast Hoop Collecive that the Knicks are capable of putting together a very attractive package; however, the main concern is whether the Knicks would be ready to sacrifice their roster.

One thing that keeps Knicks in this talk is the fact that Giannis has reportedly expressed a desire to play in New York very privately. If player preference is a factor in Milwaukee's decision, it could be a way around the draft pick disadvantage that Leon Rose is ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌facing.

