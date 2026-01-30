Mikal Bridges Proves His Value to the Knicks

In the New York Knicks' most recent victory over the Toronto Raptors, Mikal Bridges had a game-high 30 points, shooting an incredible 12-for-15 from the field.

At the tail end of the third quarter, the Knicks went on a 13-0 run to go up 82-70, led primarily by Bridges. Also, defensively, he took the assignment of guarding Brandon Ingram.

Given how well he played individually, he earned the postgame interview. Instead of soaking in the moment where Bridges could be showered with praise, he decided to reflect on the last few games where he wasn’t playing up to his standards.

"I think I wasn't coachable enough. I don't know what it was. Maybe I felt too much entitlement. Just had to talk to myself about it and just be coachable, be the best teammate I could be and let basketball speak for itself," he said.

This season, Bridges is averaging 16.0 ppg off 50.5%/39.8%/80.4% shooting splits. The most impressive quality of Bridges is his durability. He has played all 82 games the last four seasons, and he is on pace to do that again this year.

Looking at everything on the table, Bridges has been far from the problem and has proven to be a key piece of this roster.

The trade deadline is around the corner

Regardless of what anyone says, NBA players are human beings with just huge bank accounts. They have ears, eyes like anyone else. With Feb. 5 just a week away, there have been murmurs around the league that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo could be on the move. One of the teams linked to him is the Knicks.

This is a business.

For a player of Antetokounmpo's caliber, anything is on the table, especially vital role players like Bridges, who are durable and play winning basketball.

Could the last interview be an attempt by Bridges to ensure the Knicks' front office wipes out any ideas of them looking to move him out of New York? Possibly. Cannot blame Bridges either, with the Knicks being a team he has had immediate success with, and seems comfortable with. Why would he want to go to a team like the Milwaukee Bucks, who are in disarray right now?

The Knicks have woken up after their recent losing stretch

Currently, the Knicks are on a four-game winning streak. Before that, there was serious concern surrounding the team. From Karl-Anthony Towns not fitting into Mike Brown’s offense to the team defense declining, the list goes on and on.

Winning is what shields all the other deep-rooted problems. Bridges has made his case through his play; he would rather stay in “The Big Apple."

