Mike Brown's Bold Approach Keeps Injured Knicks Thriving

The New York Knicks are on a lucky streak with their younger cohort of players, who are seeing more time on the floor with the rotating cast of injured Knicks around them. Head coach Mike Brown was tasked with developing the Knicks' bench, and the Knicks are thriving as a result.

Knicks guard Mikal Bridges, whose perfect attendance for the entirety of his NBA career is rapidly becoming the stuff of legends, recently praised Brown's bold approach to the game, noting that it doesn't just improve their chances of winning, it's doing wonders for morale.

“Knowing that you’re flowing, playing, now it gives you even more energy, because now you’re like, you feel like you contribute, whatever, knowing you might get called,” Mikal Bridges said after their recent New Orleans Pelicans game, via The Athletic.

Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks Head Coach Mike Brown at press conference prior to the Emirates NBA Cup Final against the San Antonio Spurs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“So, it’s just a different energy for the bench and especially when we make runs and stuff, if there’s 10 guys that play, nine guys that play, everybody is so juiced up. … If (you) played three minutes, if (you) played four minutes just as that low man to help blitz — you did something.”

Everyone Feels the Shift

Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson echoed the sentiment in a presser where he mentioned that his own trust in Brown is increasing, and their relationship has never been better. Brunson emphasized that while he has seen fewer minutes, the approach is for the betterment of the team as a whole, and they are all more resilient for the changes Brown is making.

Oct 31, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown talks with guard Jalen Brunson (11) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half of an NBA game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

“Knowing that the work you put in, you might get your name called. And also like it builds more as a team," Brunson said, via Yahoo Sports. We love each other and are competitive at the same time. But knowing that you’re playing gives even more energy because you feel like you contribute, knowing you might get called. It’s just a different energy for the bench.”

Mitchell Robinson was sidelined for the Pelicans matchup to get some needed rest while he managed an ankle injury, and yet again, the Knicks' bench pieces stepped it up. Brown played 12 men in just the first half of the game, and the Knicks won it 130-125.

The Knicks will face the San Antonio Spurs next for a New Year's Eve matchup, hoping to improve on their current 7-7 road record with Josh Hart and Landry Shamet out. The Spurs have dropped their last two games, and the Knicks are on a three-game winning streak.

