Mitchell Robinson Is Big Reason Knicks Keep Winning

The New York Knicks are on a six-game winning streak, but don't let that fool you. They nearly blew a game to a Brooklyn Nets team with one of the worst records in the league, and they've been grinding through opponents they should be handling comfortably.

In the middle of all that noise, Mitchell Robinson has been one of the few constants.

Against the Washington Wizards in a 145-113 win, Robinson came off the bench, went 5-for-5 from the field, and finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks in just 17 minutes. He didn't miss a shot. Not one.

And that was one of his quieter games this month.

Earlier in March, with both Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart out, Robinson stepped into the starting lineup against the Indiana Pacers and pulled down a career-high 22 rebounds, nine of them on the offensive glass, in 31 minutes. The Knicks needed every single one of them in a game that went down to the wire.

March has been a different level entirely for Robinson. He is averaging 10.2 rebounds per game this month while shooting 73% from the field.

Tommy Beer said it best on social media, pointing out Robinson's career-high 24.6% offensive rebound percentage and 25.9% defensive rebound percentage, confirmed by StatMuse.

Mitchell Robinson is shooting over 71% from the field and averaging career highs in both offensive and defensive rebound percentages (25.9% and 24.6%, respectively).



That OffReb number is mind-boggling.



Essentially, Mitch Rob has ripped down a quarter of all available… — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) March 23, 2026

In a team that keeps finding ways to make things harder than they need to be, those second-chance possessions matter more than ever.

Why Mitchell Robinson Is So Valuable for the Knicks Playoffs Run

The box score only tells part of the story. Watch a full possession and you see a seven-footer doing things most centers his size simply don't.

Against Boston, he started on one side of the paint, slid across to cut off a driving lane, recovered out to the perimeter, and still got back in time to box out Jaylen Brown before he could get a three off. One possession, four jobs.

can any other centers do what mitchell robinson did in this clip? pic.twitter.com/ODvLnB0xen — RunUp🔶💙 (@RunUpNYK) March 22, 2026

He sets hard screens that actually create open looks, holds his ground in the pick-and-roll, and whenever Towns sits, Robinson fills the gap without missing a beat. Free throws remain the one area he hasn't fully figured out, but the Knicks rarely put him in late-game fouling situations, so it stays contained.

Coach Mike Brown has managed Robinson carefully all season, keeping him off the second leg of back-to-backs to protect his ankle. It has clearly worked. Robinson has played more games this season than in either of the past two years, and his minutes are growing right as the playoffs approach.

The Knicks have real questions to answer before April. Brunson needs to be better, the slow starts have to stop, and this team has to prove it can actually dominate games it's supposed to win.

But having a healthy Mitchell Robinson doing exactly what he does, quietly and consistently, is at least one thing they don't have to worry about.

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