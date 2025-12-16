Mitchell Robinson's Knicks Impact Claim Needs Serious Scrutiny

Mitchell Robinson recently made a bold Facebook declaration: "I can confidently say I saved this team in a lot of games when healthy!"

The New York Knicks center's self-assessment demands closer examination, especially when the numbers paint a starkly different picture of his actual value this season.

Robinson's "savior" narrative crumbles when examining how the Knicks performed in his absence. New York posted an impressive 41-24 record without their center during the 2024-25 season.

Dec 15, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New York Knicks center/forward Mitchell Robinson (23) shoots the ball during practice prior to the Emirates NBA Cup championship at the T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That's a .631 winning percentage, hardly the mark of a team desperately missing its supposed game-saver. The Knicks averaged 112.2 points per game without Robinson, with a 46% field goal percentage and strong offensive flow.

If Robinson truly "saved" multiple games, the team's success without him suggests they've adapted remarkably well to his frequent absences.​

Limited Availability Undermines His Bold Claims

Robinson has appeared in just 17 games this season, averaging around 17 minutes per contest. His injury history and ongoing load management strategy have kept him off the court more than on it. The Knicks intentionally sit him to preserve his health, which directly contradicts his assertion about saving games.

A player can't rescue a team from the bench or the injury report. His quiet presence on the sidelines has been the season's defining characteristic, not clutch performances.

The Free Throw Catastrophe Costs Games

Robinson's historically abysmal free-throw shooting, just 22% this season on 6-of-27 attempts, actively hurts the Knicks in critical moments. Teams intentionally foul him in tight games, turning his presence into a liability rather than an asset.

He's recorded multiple games with just one point due to missed free throws. His modified shooting technique has failed spectacularly. This weakness makes it impossible for coaches to trust him in crunch time, directly contradicting any claim of "saving" close contests.​

Where Confidence Becomes Arrogance

Robinson's statement crosses from healthy self-belief into questionable arrogance. Claiming to have saved numerous games while posting bench-level statistics, shooting 20% from the line, and maintaining a 41-24 team record without him demonstrates a disconnect between perception and reality. His 3.6 points per game don't support his bold assertions.​

The verdict? Robinson's elite offensive rebounding and occasional defensive flashes provide value, but his Facebook post overstates his importance dramatically. The Knicks have thrived without him, proving they don't need saving from a player who's rarely available.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!