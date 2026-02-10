Knicks Could Lose Draft Capital After Wizards, Anthony Davis News

The New York Knicks and Washington Wizards were engaged in some shocking trade discussions ahead of the deadline on Feb. 5.

It was revealed that the Wizards made a call to the Knicks, inquiring about Karl-Anthony Towns. Some talks about potential assets were discussed, but things didn’t get very far, and Washington pivoted in another direction.

The Wizards ended up acquiring Anthony Davis from the Dallas Mavericks in a shocking transaction. He is the second All-Star Washington acquired this year via trade after landing Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks a few weeks before.

However, there is another unfortunate thing they share in common beyond their All-Star accolades: both players are injured, enabling the Wizards to take their tanking efforts to another level, which is negatively impacting New York.

Wizards expected to keep Anthony Davis sidelined

Recently, it was reported by Chris B. Haynes on X that Washington has no intentions of playing Davis this season. The plan right now is for the 10-time All-Star to sit out the remainder of the season and to focus on being 100% healthy for the 2026-27 campaign.

Dealing with hand and groin injuries, it certainly is plausible that Davis needs an extended period of time to get healthy. But the lengths that the Wizards are going to for the tank is bad news for the Knicks.

Washington’s pick, which is owned by New York, is top-eight protected. It was reported after the Young trade that they would do everything in their power to make sure that selection doesn’t convey, and the Davis acquisition hammers that home even further.

The Wizards acquired D’Angelo Russell, Dante Exum and Jaden Hardy, along with Davis, from the Mavericks. None of the other three players has suited up yet, either, leaving the team dangerously short-handed against the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat.

Gone in those deals are productive veterans such as CJ McCollum, Khris Middleton, Corey Kispert and Marvin Bagley III. In their place, two All-Stars should be in the lineup, but likely won't be until next season.

Only eight players were available to play in a blowout loss to the Nets. In the second game of a back-to-back set against the Heat, nine players got into the game. Washington lost by 14 and 31 points, respectively.

Unless something is done to force the Wizards to change course, they are going to end up with a selection in the top eight, which means they would retain their 2026 first-round pick. Instead, two second-round picks, in 2026 and 2027, would head to the Knicks.

Knicks can still receive value from Wizards with second round picks

Those selections would certainly still have value as trade assets, possibly as a package to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. However, a lottery pick in a loaded draft class is incredibly valuable as well.

Washington knows that and is going to do whatever it takes to make sure they are using that selection, not sending it to New York. Young and Davis being in the lineup would certainly improve their odds of winning games, something they do not want to happen.

While certainly a disappointing development for the franchise and fan base, the Knicks do have a great track record of unearthing useful talent in the second round.

Miles McBride, Mitchell Robinson, Tyler Kolek, Mohamed Diawara, Ariel Hukporti and Kevin McCullar Jr. are all players the team has selected in the second round and have developed over the last few years.

