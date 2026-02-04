Takeaways From Knicks Dominant Win Over Wizards

Get the easy ones out of the way early, put some ice on their knees, and let's get ready for the next one. That was the mentality going into the Nation's capital as the New York Knicks handled business early against the rebuilding Washington Wizards, 132-101.

The Knicks have been rolling as they win their seventh game in a row, with only a few games left before the All-Star break.

Here are some key takeaways:

Karl-Anthony Towns continues his rebounding tear

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the league in rebounding at 11.9 RPG. He continued his dominance versus the Wizards, snagging 15 rebounds. Over the last six out of seven games of the winning streak, Towns had double-digit rebounds in each contest. Also, Towns took just 4 three-pointers in the game, which forced him to play more bully ball down low.

Feb 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) dribbles the ball in front of Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Towns is a gifted player who can stretch the floor with his three-point shooting while also having the size to play down low. The success of the Knicks relies on more than just Towns’ stats, but more on his mentality to dominate his matchup game by game.

The Knicks have bought in on the defensive end

It is not only about winning the game, but also about how you win it. It is fun to watch guys put the ball in the basketball. Many championship teams throughout history, though, have hung their hats on defense. That is what the Knicks have understood during this stretch.

Over the course of their seven-game winning streak, the Knicks have a defensive rating of 97.3. Last night, versus the Wizards, the Knicks held them to 101 points. With the absence of Mitchell Robinson and Miles “Deuce” McBride, who are some of their better defensive players. That didn’t stop the other players from staying connected defensively.

Identity isn’t built on one guy, but an entire team. When a player is out, the next guy in line steps in to replace him.

Bench guys continue to stay ready

Not everyone can play 30 minutes a night. There are some instances where even certain players who have played a lot of time with specific teams may get the short end of the stick on their current team. For the Knicks, though, everyone is making the most of their opportunities.

Feb 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) attempts a shot over Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

In 21 minutes of play, Jordan Clarkson had 12 points while going 5-8 from the field. It has been a weird season for Clarkson. After coming from the Utah Jazz, where he was a 6th Man of the Year and a vital piece of their offense, he has received multiple DNP’s with the Knicks this season. However, with injuries or guys being out, games like this can be evidence to plug him into the rotation — same thing with Ariel Hukporti, who had 12 points as well, going 5-6 from the field.

Performances like this from your 11-13 guys only put more pressure on head coach Mike Brown to keep them in the rotation.

The Knicks are locked in

The NBA season can be tricky. A bad stretch can happen with a losing streak attached to it, and the team is not a contender. Then a seven-game winning streak comes, where now the exposure is back on.

The Knicks seem not to be rattled by outside interference, whether it's good or bad. This stretch has shown whether it's a good team or a rebuilding team, the approach is the same: “play our game” and make the other team adjust.

The Knicks will take on the Denver Nuggets back at home on a back-to-back.

