Knicks Crack Top Four in Newest Power Rankings
NBA teams regularly take a few games or weeks to find their footing at the start of each regular season schedule, and the New York Knicks earned a little bit of grace.
Few teams were emerging out of offseasons with as much change as the Knicks brought upon themselves, swapping out their award-winning coach of five years in Tom Thibodeau for Mike Brown, a similarly-decorated decision-maker who was seen as a better fit for the depth-oriented squad that they brought in to start the fall.
They endured an ugly three-game slide shortly after winning their first two games of the season, but three more rapid-fire wins have the Knicks right about where many hoped they'd stand through two weeks back into NBA action. Their stacking up favorably to most of the eastern units they've faced off against, as well as a few noteworthy wins against contenders in the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers, have landed the Knicks right back into the thick of the latest power rankings.
They finished at No. 4 in Bleacher Report's roundup through November's first week, enough to lead all of the squads in their conference.
"It took a little time for the New York Knicks to look like they had any kind of rhythm under new coach Mike Brown, but they may have found it this week," Andy Bailey wrote. "After a road loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday, they handed those same Bulls their first loss of the season on Sunday. Then, they got a tune-up game against the rebuilding Washington Wizards. And on Wednesday, they dropped 137 in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves."
"New York is averaging 128.0 points during this streak, and it had six players in double figures in the latest win. Brown came with the promise of a bit more varied, egalitarian offense, and we're starting to see that now."
How Have the Knicks Impressed?
Their rotational scoring depth has been a boon in their recent success, helping cover up for Karl-Anthony Towns' streaky play early and Jalen Brunson's shooting inefficiencies.
OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges are each off to a profitable starts from 3-point range, Josh Hart is embracing his new bench role with aggression, and Mitchell Robinson's prevailed as the best offensive rebounder in the game through the first handful of games.
They proved something to the rest of the league in their last week, starting with their bouncing back to end the Chicago Bulls' meteoric start to the season. The fans were starting to panic already, but here they sit within mention of some of the best squads in the league in the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets.
