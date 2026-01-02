Knicks Receive Concerning Karl-Anthony Towns Update

The New York Knicks received concerning news ahead of their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Star center Karl-Anthony Towns has been listed as questionable on the injury report due to an illness. The Knicks, sitting at 23-10, will closely monitor their big man's status before tip-off.

The All-Star center is dealing with an illness that could keep him out of the next clash against Atlanta. However, given his history of playing through injuries this season, there's optimism he'll suit up. Earlier this season, Towns battled through a Grade 2 quad strain in October without missing time and pushed through a thumb sprain, showing his toughness and commitment to staying on the court.

Who Steps Up If Towns Sits Out

If Towns cannot play, the Knicks will need others to fill the void. Jalen Brunson, averaging 29.4 points and 6.6 assists per game, will carry the offensive load. The frontcourt depth will be tested, as Mitchell Robinson is also questionable due to an ankle injury.

Backup center Ariel Hukporti could see increased minutes, while OG Anunoby. Without their top rebounder, the Knicks could struggle controlling the paint against Atlanta.

Towns' Recent Dominance

The big man has been exceptional lately, averaging 21.9 points and 11.7 rebounds over this season while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. He's recorded 20 double-doubles this season, ranking third in the NBA behind only Nikola Jokic and Jalen Johnson.

Towns has been particularly strong in December, putting up 21.8 points and 11.3 boards per game despite dealing with nagging lower-body issues.

Complete Knicks Injury Report

Karl-Anthony Towns (C): Questionable - Illness​

Josh Hart (G): Out - Ankle injury​

Mitchell Robinson (C): Questionable - Ankle injury​

Landry Shamet (G): Out - Right shoulder sprain, progressing to on-court activities but not cleared for contact​

Hawks Injury Concerns

Atlanta also faces injury questions heading into the upcoming game. Trae Young is listed as questionable with a right quad contusion after appearing in only 10 games this season. Young averages over 19 points and 8 assists, making him crucial to Atlanta's offense. N'Faly Dante remains out with a right calf strain.

The Knicks face a crucial test against Atlanta on Friday night. All eyes will be on Towns' pregame warmups to determine if he'll battle through illness and take the court for New York.

