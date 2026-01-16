All-Star Big Man Could Elevate Knicks to Title Contention

There's nothing like hearing some good basketball talk amongst NBA players. NBA legend and New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony spoke on the "7 PM in Brooklyn" podcast with former NBA player P.J. Tucker about the team's ceiling with Karl-Anthony Towns.

"KAT is the bridge between all of it, he is the bridge between Jalen Brunson and the other guys he raises their ceiling from 3rd seed to ECF," Anthony said. Extremely positive words from the 11th-leading scorer in league history.

Tucker followed it up with even more praise for Towns.

"If Kat is focused on him and what it means for the team to be good not only scoring but complete game night in and night out, the Knicks are going to the finals."

What Does Towns Need To Do To Elevate The Knicks?

The Knicks are third in the league in offensive rating, averaging 119.8 points per game. Brunson is averaging 28.7 ppg, which is seventh in the league. He's followed by Towns, who is averaging 22.2 ppg, and the team has other servicable scorers such as Mikal Bridges, O.G. Anunoby, and Josh Hart.

New York also has sharpshooters off the bench with Miles "Deuce" McBride and Jordan Clarkson. The offensive weapons the Knicks have are the least of their worries.

The side of the ball that needs the most assistance is the defense. Over the last couple of seasons, the Knicks have went from a top-five ranked defense to the bottom-15. The mentality that was once built on defense going back to 2023-24 has now taken a backseat. This is where Towns comes in.

Defense and rim protection are two aspects of the game which would elevate that ceiling Anthony and Tucker were speaking of. Towns has ability and size that no one has on the team to be a force individually on both ends of the court.

What Has Been Towns Problem?

In the Knicks' 112-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings, Brown echoed out a statement that revolved around Towns and what has been his issue throughout his career.

"When you fall down you gotta get up…That wasn't the only play, there were a handful we did that, but there was no sense of urgency…it was a 5-point swing…we watched at halftime & he didn't even cross half-court. That sums up our night," Brown said.

The question about Towns has never been his talent, but his ability to keep a certain level of consistency to play with effort in and game out.

That may sound basic, but for a player like Towns who is a top contributor to their championship core he has to understand that for them to win a championship he is going to have to be at his best when they need it.

