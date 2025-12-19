Knicks Get Major Update on Deuce McBride Return

The New York Knicks received encouraging news regarding their bench spark plug. Miles "Deuce" McBride has progressed significantly in his recovery from a high ankle sprain, and the team's depth could soon return to full strength as they build momentum following their historic NBA Cup championship victory.

Deuce McBride is currently day-to-day with an ankle injury and is close to returning after doing on-court work, according to 'SbondyNBA'.

Deuce McBride (ankle) is doing on-court work and is close to returning, per @SbondyNBA.



This marks a significant upgrade from his initial diagnosis. The fourth-year guard has transitioned from rehabilitation exercises to actual basketball activities, indicating the medical staff is satisfied with his healing progress.

While no official clearance has been issued, the day-to-day designation suggests McBride could rejoin the rotation as early as this weekend's games.

Timeline of McBride's High Ankle Sprain

McBride suffered the injury during New York's victory over the Orlando Magic on December 7. He went down late in the third quarter while attempting a layup after being fouled.​

The following day, McBride left the team facility wearing a walking boot, and reports confirmed he had sustained a high ankle sprain. Initial evaluations indicated he would be reassessed after one week, though the team feared a longer absence given the nature of high ankle sprains.​​

The injury forced McBride to miss the Knicks' entire NBA Cup run in Las Vegas, including both the semifinal against Orlando and the championship game against San Antonio.​

Knicks Thrive Despite McBride's Absence

Surprisingly, the Knicks have performed well despite the absence of their energetic reserve guard. New York captured their first-ever NBA Cup championship on December 17, rallying past the San Antonio Spurs 124-113 in Las Vegas.​

The championship victory highlighted the team's improved depth. Players like Tyler Kolek and others absorbed McBride's minutes, contributing to a rotation that proved resilient in high-pressure moments. Following the NBA Cup triumph, the Knicks extended their winning streak with a nail-biting 114-113 victory over the Indiana Pacers.​

Impact on Second Unit Production

Before the injury, McBride was enjoying a career-best season as one of the league's premier sixth men. His ability to guard multiple positions while spacing the floor made him invaluable to New York's championship aspirations.​

McBride's imminent return could not come at a better time. With the regular season intensifying and the playoffs on the horizon, having a fully healthy rotation gives the Knicks their best chance to build on their NBA Cup success and make a deep postseason run.​