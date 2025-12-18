Knicks Drop Brutal Injury Report Before Pacers Clash

The New York Knicks face a daunting injury situation heading into the road game against the Indiana Pacers. After winning the NBA Cup championship just 24 hours ago, multiple key players are now listed on the injury report, threatening the team's momentum.

QUESTIONABLE

Karl-Anthony Towns - Left knee soreness

OG Anunoby - Left knee contusion

Josh Hart - Rectus abdominis strain

Mitchell Robinson - Left ankle management (back-to-back)

OUT

Miles McBride - Ankle injury

Landry Shamet - Shoulder injury

Why The Injury Crisis Emerged After NBA Cup Final

Tuesday night's grueling NBA Cup championship game against the San Antonio Spurs clearly took its toll on New York's roster. The Knicks battled through a physical contest, trailing by 11 points late in the third quarter before mounting a furious fourth-quarter comeback.

They outscored San Antonio 35-19 in the final period to secure the 124-113 victory and their first trophy since 1973. The championship-level intensity and physicality of that game left several players banged up heading into this quick turnaround against Indiana.

Potential Starting Lineup Without Questionable Players

Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts against the San Antonio Spurs during the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the questionable players cannot go, head coach Mike Brown faces major lineup challenges. Jalen Brunson would obviously run the point, but he'd need significantly more help creating offense. Mikal Bridges, who scored 11 in the final, would be thrust into a primary scoring role.

The frontcourt becomes especially problematic without Towns and Robinson, likely forcing Guerschon Yabusele into extended starting minutes at center. Rookie Ariel Hukporti and two-way player Trey Jemison would be thrust into significant backup roles, a major challenge for less experienced bigs against any NBA opponent.

Without Hart's versatility and toughness, the Knicks lose a critical piece who does everything from rebounding to ball-handling.

Pacers Also Dealing With Devastating Injury Crisis

Indiana faces an equally devastating injury crisis heading into Thursday's matchup with the Knicks. The Pacers are without their franchise cornerstone Tyrese Haliburton, who suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals last June and has missed the entire 2025-26 season.

The two-time All-Star went down without contact in the opening quarter while attempting to drive to the basket, immediately slapping the floor in frustration as his championship dreams ended.​

Former Knicks forward Obi Toppin remains sidelined with a right foot stress fracture that has kept him out for an extended period. Aaron Nesmith's left knee MCL sprain continues to keep the versatile wing out of action, robbing Indiana of a key two-way contributor. Ben Sheppard is also unavailable due to a left calf strain that has lingered for several weeks.​

