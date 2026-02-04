Knicks Fans Get Good Sign on Josh Hart's Injury

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks took care of their business on the scoreboard against the Washington Wizards, but real tension arrose when Josh Hart left the game.

Hart is one of the team’s emotional engines and most relied-upon glue guys. He headed back to the locker room after he had an awkward landing that immediately raised concern. The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ incident happened in the third quarter when Hart was trying to block a three-point shot and ended up landing his foot on the Wizards wing Bilal Coulibaly's.

His ankle twisted, and he went to the locker room straight away. The fact that the play was almost non-contact makes the injury a bit more concerning, especially given Hart's history of ankle problems.

Josh Hart heads back to the Knicks' locker room after an apparent injury pic.twitter.com/1uDwBMKqpJ — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 4, 2026

He didn't return to the court, and the Knicks didn't give any clear updates at that time. Their silence, of course, caused fans to worry, especially considering that they have seen this pattern ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌before.

After the game, Steve Popper shared an important observation.

“Hart and Diawara both walked out without a boot moving well," he wrote on social media.

Hart and Diawara both walked out without a boot moving well. — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) February 4, 2026

That detail matters. No walking boot, no visible limp and fluid movement suggest this could be more of a tweak than a true setback.

Why Hart’s Ankle History Still Matters

Hart's injury history this season paints a deeply troubling picture. On Christmas Day, he stepped on Cleveland's Dean Wade, spraining his right ankle and forcing him to miss eight consecutive games. The Knicks went on an early January losing streak.

In his return, Hart played 37 minutes against the Warriors on January 15, 2026. Just two days later, ankle soreness sidelined him for the Suns game on January 17th, despite head coach Mike Brown's cautious approach earlier in his recovery.

This pattern is unmistakable: Hart's ankles have become a chronic concern, with recurring problems suggesting incomplete recovery or structural vulnerability that will plague the Knicks throughout the season.

Denver Looms, A Nightmare Scenario Without Hart

Next on the list is the Denver Nuggets. The game gets tough for the Knicks if Hart and Diawara are not in the picture here.

Denver capitalizes on teams’ weak rebounding to score, and their players are always moving, and at times, getting physical; both are areas where Hart makes a difference.

Nikola Jokić makes defensive help come from different directions, and the lack of Hart’s defensive support and rebounding can make New York's margin of error quite ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌limited.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!