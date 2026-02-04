Knicks Guard Undergoes Tests After Missing Four Straight Games

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ seems as if the injury bug can't get enough of the New York Knicks. New reports are leaving fans even more worried about the team's depth.

While Miles McBride was going through further examination of his left ankle which has been bothering him for quite a while, Josh Hart, who looked like he was struggling to move, went into the locker room during the game against the Washington Wizards on because of what looked like an ankle injury.

Throw in Mitchell Robinson's troubles with his ankle, and you get a team that is running out of players at a time when they can't afford ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌it.

According to Stefan Bondy, "Miles McBride underwent tests on his left ankle due to lingering soreness, league sources told The Post, and the Knicks were awaiting the results as he is missing his fourth straight game today."

The Injury Timeline

McBride​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ initially got the high ankle sprain injury on December 7 when he lost his balance after an awkward fall while going for the basket against the Orlando Magic.

Although the first X-rays were negative, the MRI showed the extent of his injury. McBride was in a walking boot and did not play for eight straight games, forcing the Knicks to change their lineup after losing one of their most effective offensive players.

The guard was back for 15 games not long after but has been suffering from constant soreness and has to manage the effects of his injury. At this point, the Knicks and McBride are trying a slow, careful approach to make sure the ankle is completely healed before they let him play at the usual intensity level again.

Impact on Knicks Rotation

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ fourth absence in a row has again brought to the forefront the fact that McBride is a crucial piece of the Knicks' bench unit.

Prior to the injury, McBride was putting up some good stats, scoring 12.9 points per game on a 42% three-point shooting percentage.

His defense, energy and ability to produce on both ends of the court made him priceless in the games when the Knicks needed dependable scoring from the bench.​

Out of necessity, the team has had to turn to Tyler Kolek to be the main backup for Jalen Brunson. Now with Hart possibly joining the injury list and Robinson already out, the Knicks' depth chart is so thin that their strength is critically at risk during an important part of the season.​

At​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ present, the Knicks have to stay patient as they find their way through yet another challenge to their depth chart.

