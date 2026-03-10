Knicks Fans Roast Stephen A. Smith After Latest Hot Take

The New York Knicks dropped a tough 126-118 game to the Clippers, and that was enough to send very loud NBA voice Stephen A. Smith completely off the rails on social media. The reaction was instant, it seemed to be emotional, and the Knicks fanbase had absolutely zero patience for it. What followed was one of the most entertaining Twitter pile-ons of the season.

Right in the middle of the fourth quarter, with the Knicks bleeding turnovers and the lead slipping away, the ESPN analyst tweeted his thoughts.

"I am so F&$@ disgusted right now watching my @nyknicks," he posted. "Watching them down late in the 4th Qt, I just saw them commit 3 turnovers in their next 4 possessions. Another loss coming. #Damnit!"

I am so F&$@ disgusted right now watching my @nyknicks . Watching them down late in the 4th Qt, I just saw them commit 3 turnovers in their next 4 possessions. Another loss coming.#Damnit! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 10, 2026

Fans Roast Him and Do Not Hold Back

One fan tweeted, writing:

"Bruh you're not even a Knicks fan, you probably didn't even watch the game and just talking through your ESPN highlights, go kick rocks fake fan, pack you tf up."

Bruh you’re not even a Knicks fan, you probably didn’t even watch the game and just talking through your espn highlights, go kick rocks fake fan, pack you tf up pic.twitter.com/ZKIpgQlsOA — John Acevedo (@johnnyjohnjon83) March 10, 2026

That set the tone. Another fan went straight for the credibility.

"Not your Knicks. Hater. Where's this energy when we're great? Look at our record since the All-Star break. This team is excellent and you act like they're trash. That's not fandom. Just hate. Go front run with the Pistons. Meanwhile we'll be marauding through the playoffs."

A valid point. The Knicks entered the All-Star break at 35-20, riding a stretch where they won 10 of their last 12 games. One bad night does not erase that. Someone else kept it even shorter with a tweet.

"You ain't a real Knicks fan so nobody gives a s--- what you think."

Then came the receipts. Fans started pointing out the silence during the wins, like the 114-89 demolition of the red-hot Spurs on March 1 that snapped their 11-game win streak.

"I didn't see you posting when we smoke Spurs and Denver, you stayed very quiet."

I didnt see you posting when we smoke Spurs and Denver , you stayed very quite — Al D. (@Aldin04664868) March 10, 2026

"You were quiet after that 40-point Denver win…" another tweeted

One fan simply replied with a GIF and the caption, "From all real Knick fans when it comes to your opinion — we don't care."

From all real Knick fans when it comes to your opinion pic.twitter.com/zZhZZwOk4y — Chubs1889 (@chubs1889) March 10, 2026

And perhaps the most optimistic response of the night came from a fan who refused to panic.

"All good. 8 game win streak incoming."

All good 8 game win streak incoming — CallMeBilly (@new24p4p) March 10, 2026

That is Knicks Twitter in a nutshell: bruised, loud, fiercely loyal, and already looking forward. One ugly loss does not change what this team has built. The real Knicks fans know that.

