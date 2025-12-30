Knicks Fans Sound Off On Trae Young Trade Interest

Trae Young's reported desire to join the New York Knicks has ignited an explosive backlash from the fanbase he spent years antagonizing. While the trade remains unconfirmed from official sources, Knicks fans made their feelings crystal clear: they want nothing to do with the Hawks star, regardless of his NBA stardom.

A tweet from Hoops on X claimed that "Trae Young Already Advised His Management That the New York Knicks Are His Top Trade Destination."

Trae Young Already Advised His Management That the New York Knicks Are His Top Trade Destination pic.twitter.com/3z07cKD5Im — Hoops (@Hoopss) December 29, 2025

However, neither Young nor official NBA sources have confirmed these rumors. Despite the lack of verification, Knicks fans didn't hold back expressing their absolute disgust at the idea.

What Knicks Fans Are Saying

The reaction across social media has been brutal and unforgiving. One fan noted, "New York won't do it!" while another simply stated, "Too bad he is never ever getting there." A third fan doubled down, writing, "NY isn't going to pay him that much."

NY isn't going to pay him that much. — bellx (@bellx_crypto) December 29, 2025

The most creative response came from a fan comparing the situation to Batman and the Joker: "Trae Young wanting to go to the Knicks is like Batman asking to move into the Joker's basement." This comment perfectly captures the villain-hero dynamic that has defined their relationship for nearly five years.​

Trae Young wanting to go to the Knicks is like Batman asking to move into the Joker’s basement. — Punchline Football 👊 (@Punchlinefooty) December 29, 2025

One fan questioned the entire premise, asking "No chance this is real right? Doesn't he hate the Knicks?" Another pointed to the franchise's current star guard, writing "Nothing would ruin the Knicks quite like swapping out Jalen Brunson for Trae Young." This fear highlights how fans see Young as a downgrade from their current All-Star point guard.​

Nothing would ruin the Knicks quite like swapping out Jalen Brunson for Trae Young 😭😭😭 — Reggie (@imreggiedejesus) December 29, 2025

Another user noted, "Lmao I speak for all Knicks fans when I say “”WE GOOD”!!!"

Lmao I speak for all Knicks fans when I say “”WE GOOD”!!! pic.twitter.com/FaVThn1pkX — Cease_Anthony (@NYCeaseleo) December 29, 2025

With the understanding that bringing Young to the Knicks would likely mean a bench spot, given the team's contentment with Jalen Brunson, one user commented "brother, we don’t want you but with you and brunson as our back court, we couldn’t defend a cone"

One stated "April Fools is a bit a ways…" doubting the reports.

Why The Hate Actually Makes Perfect Sense

The hatred towards Trae Young isn't random, it's deeply rooted in history. During the 2021 NBA playoffs, Young's Hawks defeated the Knicks 4-1 in the first round, and the young star made it personal. He took a bow at center court at Madison Square Garden, taunted fans, and became public enemy number one in New York overnight.​

Since that series, Knicks fans have made the "F*** Trae Young" chant a tradition at MSG. Recently, the hate intensified when Knicks fans traveled to Atlanta and booed Young at the free-throw line in his own home arena during a Hawks loss. The rivalry has become so intense that fans refuse to accept him even when he's reportedly begging to join their team.​

For Knicks fans, accepting Young would feel like surrendering to the enemy. It's not just basketball, it's personal pride.​

