Knicks Get Concerning Jalen Brunson Injury Update vs. Pacers

The New York Knicks are heading into their next matchup against the Indiana Pacers with a worrying injury cloud hanging over their best player.

Jalen Brunson has been listed as questionable on the official NBA injury report, dealing with not one but two concerns: right ankle injury management and a cervical strain on his right side.

Jalen Brunson is questionable tomorrow with a pair of injuries/management pic.twitter.com/NPjsFuGw6A — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) March 16, 2026

His potential absence or limited minutes is a major concern given how tight the last meeting was. The Knicks edged the Pacers 101-92 on March 13, a game in which New York visibly struggled to pull away from the league's worst team. Without a healthy Brunson, another close call becomes even more likely.

The broader injury picture in New York remains unsettling. Josh Hart has been battling left knee soreness, missing two games in recent weeks, while Karl-Anthony Towns only recently returned from his own injury absence. The Knicks simply cannot afford to be shorthanded against anyone right now.

If the worst-case scenario unfolds and Brunson sits out entirely, the Knicks' bench will need to step up in a big way. Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson are the most likely candidates to absorb the offensive load at point guard, while Mohammed Diwara could also see significantly increased minutes off the bench.

Smart Move: Let Brunson Rest

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ best move Mike Brown could make would be quite straightforward - not to force Brunson onto the court. The Pacers are the worst seed in the league, and the Knicks' current lineup is sufficient to secure a victory, even if it looks like an ugly win.

It probably won't be an attractive game - just like their recent, rather ugly victory over the Golden State Warriors - but a win is a win.

Ensuring Brunson's long-term health takes precedence over the risk of aggravating both the ankle and the cervical strain in a game New York is expected to dominate.

Recently, Josh Hart was very candid about his shooting slump and physical problems. Putting the players' health at the center of the team's efforts must be the Knicks' top priority at this stage.

KAT and OG Must Step Up

Mar 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New York Knicks forward/guard OG Anunoby (8) drives to the basket around Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

If Brunson misses the game, Karl-Anthony Towns must lead the offense decisively and demonstrate authentic leadership.

On the other hand, OG Anunoby has been absolutely terrific, scoring 34 points versus the Nuggets and putting in a sharp 22-point effort against the Jazz just a few days back.

His consistency in the last two weeks has really given New York a strong positive, and along with the support of the home crowd at Madison Square Garden against a Pacers team that has lost 13 straight, the Knicks have all the reasons to come through this game successfully, even without their star player.

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