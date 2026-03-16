Knicks' Josh Hart Gives Honest Knee Injury Update

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart made his return against the Golden State Warriors after missing two games with left knee soreness. The Knicks rallied from 21 points down to win 110-107 at Madison Square Garden, but questions still surround Hart's long-term availability as the team approaches a critical stretch of the 2025-26 season.

Speaking to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Hart traced the soreness back to a bad landing during a fast break in the Knicks' March 8 road loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.

"It was just a play in the Laker game where I did my normal fastbreak finish, but just the landing on it kind of irritated it. So I think that kind of flared it up," Hart said.

When further Winfield asked whether this is something he'll need to monitor going forward, the Knicks star kept it simple.

"I hope not. We'll see. Time will tell."

This is far from Hart's first health scare this season. Hart opened up on the Roommates Show he hosts with Jalen Brunson about the physical toll the year has taken on him.

"Ankle, knees, back. It's tough right now," Hart admitted on the podcast. He also described a grueling post-game recovery routine.

"As soon as I get out the game, go back — got the knee venoms on, the back venom on. I got ice on knees, ankles, back. It's tough."

Hart Shows Up Despite the Pain

Mar 9, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) speaks with head coach Mike Brown during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Despite​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the health issues, Hart was on court when it really mattered. He played for 31 minutes versus Golden State, scoring only 7 points but grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out 5 assists, all the while getting a very high +17 plus-minus in the 110-107 victory.

Over the course of the season, Hart is putting up 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 49.5% from the field in 55 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌games.

A Risk the Knicks Cannot Afford

The New​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ York Knicks could face serious issues in the coming weeks if Hart's knee situation is not properly handled. The Knicks are currently short of a player after Miles McBride had to undergo core muscle surgery, and Karl-Anthony Towns has been suffering from knee soreness in both knees.

It is evident that the Knicks lose their identity when star players are absent - their defense, ball movement, and overall timing suffer greatly when the starting five is not all present.

If Hart misses additional time, Jordan Clarkson has emerged as the most legitimate answer off the bench.

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