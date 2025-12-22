Knicks Get Power Rankings Boost After NBA Cup Championship

The New York Knicks are making a statement by winning the NBA Cup and establishing themselves as a true contender for the championship this summer.

The team's run in the in-season tournament has given them a slight boost in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings. The team now sits at No. 3 after being No. 5 in the previous edition.

"The Knicks are the Emirates NBA Cup champs, and their only loss in their last nine games (if you count the Cup final) was a rest-disadvantage game against the Sixers on Friday," Schuhmann wrote.

"It was this time (Dec. 19) last year when Towns made his return to Minnesota and scored 32 points (on 10-for-12 shooting) in a 26-point win for the Knicks. They’re back at the Target Center on Tuesday and will then look to get their third straight Christmas win when they host the Cavs two days later. Mikal Bridges led the way with 41 points on 17-for-25 shooting in last year’s win over the Spurs."

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns reacts to a call in the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Knicks Make Move Up NBA Power Rankings

Only the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets are ahead of the Knicks in the power rankings. The Knicks have the potential to compete with those teams, especially if the second unit continues to play at a high level.

"Though Miles McBride and Landry Shamet remain out, bench minutes have generally been terrific, with Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Kolek and Mitchell Robinson all contributing to the win over the Spurs on Tuesday," Schuhmann wrote.

"Hart, Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns all missed the Knicks’ game in Indiana two nights later, but Kolek had 16 points and 11 assists, and (in a one-point victory) the Knicks outscored the Pacers by 17 points in Jalen Brunson’s 14 minutes off the floor. Brunson returned to the floor, of course, and he hit the game-winning, step-back 3 with 4.4 seconds left."

It's still a long season for the Knicks, but after some rough patches in the beginning of the season, it's comforting to see that they are starting to show improvement. If this gradual trajectory continues, the Knicks can definitely expect to find themselves back in the Eastern Conference finals and possibly making a run beyond that.

The Knicks have a busy week with a game on the road against Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves before returning home to face Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day.

