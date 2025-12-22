The New York Knicks are reportedly open to trading Guerschon Yabusele at the coming trade deadline, as his breakout showing in 2024 has faded into the background of New York's otherwise broadly successful season.

Yabusele, 30, has been with the Knicks since just July after a breakout season with the Philadelphia 76ers, now averaging just three points per game with 9.8 minutes in each appearance.

Yabusele was an exciting signing as recently as September, with his nickname “L’ors Dansant” or “the Dancing Bear” layering charm to his size and speed. An August 2024 showing at an Olympic gold medal basketball game featured Yabusele dunking on LeBron in a moment that had Knicks fans extremely excited to see the Frenchman play in New York.

A comment on the video read, "I named my boyfriend's cat Yabusele. Dude rules." Just three short months after his signing in New York, that cat still has a sick name.

Yabusele has moved around quite a bit in his long basketball career, playing for the Boston Celtics from 2017-2019 as his first NBA team amid a career that began in Roanne, France in 2013. His showing in the Olympics brought him back to the NBA on the Sixers, and now the Knicks may struggle to place him.

Critiques of Yabusele

In a critique of Yabusele's time under the direction of Mike Brown, Yahoo Sports' Alexander Wilson pointed to speed issues and lack of awareness as the chief points of concern in the free fall.

"The transition to Mike Brown’s high-octane system has brutally exposed Yabusele’s lack of foot speed and defensive awareness, making him a target for opposing offenses every second he is on the floor," Wilson wrote.

"He looks like he is running in quicksand while the rest of the Knicks are sprinting, consistently failing to navigate screens or close out on shooters in time to make a difference."

In the meantime, fans have begun trolling Yabusele, with one tweeting "Get ready to learn China buddy" to him. Yabusele cleverly responded, "I've already been there nothing new buddy". Yabusele had played for the Shanghei Sharks from 2016-2017 and for the Nanjing Monkey Kings from 2019-2020.

"No need to crap on a guy that shows up with 110% team spirit and is all about the organization and the city," Another fan wrote of Yabusele, celebrating his positive attitude and drive. "He’s played badly, but I’m quite sure he knows it. Fans should stop crapping on him and show support."

Up and comer Tyler Kolek could bolster the position in the meantime, and Mitchell Robinson has proven to be a promising big man despite recent injuries, but the Knicks may still pursue alternatives at the deadline depending on how they fare over the next month or so.

