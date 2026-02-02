Knicks Confident in Roster Amidst Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks have basically put the NBA on notice: they are confident about the players that they currently have.

With only three days left till the trade deadline, Brian Windhorst's remarks on ESPN have made it clearer that a major trade for the Knicks to land Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo won't happen.

"The Knicks believe in this team, and that could end up being an excellent assessment or that could end up being a mistake, but they believed in this team last summer when Giannis was sort of loosely available in those discussions," he said. "They didn't make an aggressive offer at that time to progress those talks."​

The analyst then explained the complexity of landing Giannis in New York.

"If they want to win a bidding war for Giannis now, I think it's going to take a three or four-team trade where they take some of their players, go out and get other assets for them, and then come back to the Bucks and make very strong offers. That is just not happening," Windhorst said.

Windy on ESPN this morning:



“The Knicks believe in this team… They are NOT showing that aggression to get Giannis right now.”



Says NY could certainly revisit the Giannis situation if the Knicks don’t make a deep playoff run this spring. pic.twitter.com/ViElEDaqaG — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) February 2, 2026

This is the crux. Acquiring Giannis isn't simply a two-team transaction. The financial constraints, salary cap gymnastics and asset returns required would demand the Knicks sacrifice multiple core players. The return would essentially gut the roster that just proved it can defend at an elite level, just when they're finally clicking.

"They are not showing that aggression to get Giannis right now, and I think that's because they like this team. They don't think the Eastern Conference is a giant mountain to climb. And while this team has flaws, the entire East is limited in some capacity," Windhorst continued.

Do the Knicks Really Need Giannis?

Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

This question deserves a direct answer: No. Not at the cost being demanded.

Look​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ at the Knicks' situation over the last 10 days. What a run of success they've had: six consecutive wins and four straight opponents do not score more than 100 points against them. It's not chance; it's defensive machinery that Mike Brown's system is finally bringing to the surface.

It's quite evident with Karl-Anthony Towns. Trade rumors flared up dramatically as fans and insiders became frustrated with his form - his shot was off, he had difficulties against the post-ups and his fouls were sky-high. Fans wanted him off the team. Despite his lowest shooting numbers ever, Towns has been selected as an All-Star reserve.

Last game against the Lakers, he marked a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. He commits less fouls; his positioning has gotten better and he is going along with Brown's defense plans. Trading him when he's found a groove could prove to be unwise.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!