Knicks' Jalen Brunson Leading By Example With Defense

The New York Knicks have won seven straight games since Jalen Brunson called a players-only meeting following their Martin Luther King Jr. Day drubbing at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. But it's been the captain's defense, not his words that have helped propel this season-high winning streak.

Brunson's strong play on that side of the ball even earned him his first defensive player of the game nod from coach Mike Brown. Eleven other players have previously earned the postgame Timbs and hardhat this year, including seldom used youngsters Kevin McCullar Jr. and Trey Jemison III. Even Jordan Clarkson, who has forever been a defensive liability, earned the honors once.

With the crowd serenading Brunson with MVP chants in Washington last night, the newly minted three-time All-Star chipped in two steals and drew his 14th and 15th charges, which leads the league and is something he hangs his hat on. After all, he did lead the Eastern Conference in the stat in each of the last two seasons and recorded 78 over the prior three years.

It's Time To Praise Brunson's Defense

“It’s something I’ve always done,” Brunson told Stefan Bondy of the NY Post after the 132-101 win. “I think it not only does a lot for your team, it’s a turnover, you get the ball, it can be a momentum swing for you. It’s an offensive foul, you get the ball back, it could be big for your team in terms of momentum and getting the ball.”

At the behest of assistants Darren Erman and Brendan O’Connor, who is the defensive coordinator, the Knicks recently implemented some defensive changes. One notable tweak includes the group doing a better job of keeping Brunson out of actions as opposing teams hunt for switches.

New York’s defense was dreadful for most of January and a big chunk of the season. The team ranked 26th in defensive efficiency and 29th in opponent three-point percentage during their 2-9 January swoon. There was no bigger culprit than Brunson.

Feb 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) dribbles the ball past New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Last month, Brunson's advanced defensive stats slipped from pretty bad to first percentile bad. The 29-year old was rated as one of the league's weakest defenders according to metrics such as Estimated Plus-Minus (EPM). Even with the defensive uptick, he has a -1.8 EPM, which ranks among the bottom 20 in the league. Meanwhile, his +4.8 offensive EPM is good for ninth best among all players.

The generously listed six-foot-two guard can only do so much at his size, but the added effort has not gone unnoticed.

"Jalen's a good defender,” Brown said after the Knicks beat Portland a few nights back. “Obviously, a lot of people sleep on that and I don't know why they have for years.”

