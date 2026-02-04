Knicks' Jalen Brunson Leading By Example With Defense
In this story:
The New York Knicks have won seven straight games since Jalen Brunson called a players-only meeting following their Martin Luther King Jr. Day drubbing at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. But it's been the captain's defense, not his words that have helped propel this season-high winning streak.
Brunson's strong play on that side of the ball even earned him his first defensive player of the game nod from coach Mike Brown. Eleven other players have previously earned the postgame Timbs and hardhat this year, including seldom used youngsters Kevin McCullar Jr. and Trey Jemison III. Even Jordan Clarkson, who has forever been a defensive liability, earned the honors once.
With the crowd serenading Brunson with MVP chants in Washington last night, the newly minted three-time All-Star chipped in two steals and drew his 14th and 15th charges, which leads the league and is something he hangs his hat on. After all, he did lead the Eastern Conference in the stat in each of the last two seasons and recorded 78 over the prior three years.
It's Time To Praise Brunson's Defense
“It’s something I’ve always done,” Brunson told Stefan Bondy of the NY Post after the 132-101 win. “I think it not only does a lot for your team, it’s a turnover, you get the ball, it can be a momentum swing for you. It’s an offensive foul, you get the ball back, it could be big for your team in terms of momentum and getting the ball.”
At the behest of assistants Darren Erman and Brendan O’Connor, who is the defensive coordinator, the Knicks recently implemented some defensive changes. One notable tweak includes the group doing a better job of keeping Brunson out of actions as opposing teams hunt for switches.
New York’s defense was dreadful for most of January and a big chunk of the season. The team ranked 26th in defensive efficiency and 29th in opponent three-point percentage during their 2-9 January swoon. There was no bigger culprit than Brunson.
Last month, Brunson's advanced defensive stats slipped from pretty bad to first percentile bad. The 29-year old was rated as one of the league's weakest defenders according to metrics such as Estimated Plus-Minus (EPM). Even with the defensive uptick, he has a -1.8 EPM, which ranks among the bottom 20 in the league. Meanwhile, his +4.8 offensive EPM is good for ninth best among all players.
The generously listed six-foot-two guard can only do so much at his size, but the added effort has not gone unnoticed.
"Jalen's a good defender,” Brown said after the Knicks beat Portland a few nights back. “Obviously, a lot of people sleep on that and I don't know why they have for years.”
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Knicks Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Chances Get New Update
- Knicks Trade Rumors: Separating Reality From Fiction
- What the Knicks Actually Need at the Trade Deadline — And What They Don't
- Knicks Trade Deadline FAQ: Picks, Cap Space, Exceptions, and Real Limits
- Knicks NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets and Updates
Steven Simineri is a freelance writer and radio reporter with Metro Networks, the Associated Press and CBS Sports Radio based in New York. His reporting experience includes the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Yankees, Mets, Rangers, New Jersey Devils and US Open Tennis tournament. He has been a contributor for Forbes, Sporting News, River Avenue Blues and Nets Daily. He graduated from Fordham University and was a former on-air talent at NPR-affiliate WFUV (90.7 FM).