How to Watch Knicks vs. Magic NBA Cup Matchup

The New York Knicks face the Orlando Magic in a high-stakes NBA Cup semifinal on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Knicks enter with a 17-7 record and a four-game winning streak, positioning them as favorites to advance to the championship game.​



How to Watch: Knicks vs. Magic NBA Cup Game

Time: 5:30 PM ET

Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

The semifinal matchup tips off at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night, giving Knicks fans prime-time viewing. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast the game exclusively nationwide, making it accessible to subscribers across the United States. West Coast viewers can tune in at 2:30 p.m. PT for this crucial postseason showdown.

Amazon Prime Video serves as the exclusive streaming platform for this NBA Cup semifinal. Subscribers can watch through the Prime Video app on smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, and web browsers. The NBA's streaming infrastructure ensures high-quality viewing for this championship-level contest.

Amazon Prime Video provides the sole television broadcast for the Knicks-Magic semifinal. The streaming giant's exclusive coverage means traditional cable channels won't carry the game. International viewers should check NBA League Pass availability in their regions for potential access options.

What Knicks Fans Need to Know Before Tipoff

The Knicks enter as four-point favorites with significant momentum behind them. New York has won eight of their last ten games, including a decisive 106-100 victory over Orlando on December 7. Jalen Brunson continues his stellar campaign, averaging 28.3 points while shooting 48 percent from the field. Karl-Anthony Towns provides elite production with around 22 points and 12 rebounds nightly.​

The injury report heavily favors the Knicks. Orlando will be without Franz Wagner, their leading scorer averaging 22.4 points per game, due to a high-ankle sprain suffered in their last meeting. Wagner faces a two- to four-week absence, significantly weakening Orlando's offensive firepower. The Knicks list Landry Shamet and Miles McBride as definitively out.​

Knicks Recent Dominance and Magic's Challenge

New York demolished Toronto 117-101 in their most recent outing, with Brunson scoring 35 points. The Knicks' balanced attack features OG Anunoby hitting 40 percent from three-point range and Mikal Bridges contributing 16.4 points nightly. Orlando won seven of their last ten games but faces an uphill battle without Wagner.

