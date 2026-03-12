Knicks Star Open To Playing With New International Team

New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson has ascended to levels no one believed possible when he signed with the team as a free agent in 2022.

In his fourth season with the Knicks, Brunson has been named an All-Star three times and was named the Clutch Player of the Year for the 2024-25 campaign. He regularly takes his level of production to another level in the postseason, consistently putting the team on his back.

Brunson has accomplished a lot during his tenure with New York, but there is still plenty left to do. He wants to bring the franchise a championship, and another personal goal could be playing internationally.

However, he wasn’t selected for Team USA during the 2024 Summer Olympics. If he is going to participate in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, it could come while representing a different country.

Jalen Brunson contemplating playing for Jamaica

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team USA Stripes guard Jalen Brunson (11) of the New York Knicks during a news conference for the NBA All Star game at Intuit Dome. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

During a recent episode of The Roommates Podcast that Brunson hosts with Josh Hart, their new teammate, Jose Alvarado, was a guest. The topic of discussion was playing internationally, which Alvarado has done, representing Puerto Rico.

Hart and Brunson have played in FIBA competition, but never in the Olympics. While Brunson will assuredly be under consideration for Team USA, his future could lie with representing Jamaica.

While co-host Matt Hillman noted that Brunson isn’t currently eligible because of citizenship issues, it is something that he could work toward earning if the opportunity presented itself, because his maternal grandparents are both Jamaican.

Jalen reveals he can actually play for the Jamaican national team… 👀 @ATT. Connecting changes everything. pic.twitter.com/rLjNrZD4hK — Roommates Show (@Roommates__Show) March 10, 2026

Team Jamaica has seen an improvement in the talent on the roster in recent years. Nick Richards and Josh Minott were already on the team and are being joined by Norm Powell, Ausar Thompson and Amen Thompson.

Along with recruiting Brunson, Team Jamaica is also making a push to bring Isaiah Stewart, Devin Vassell and Scottie Barnes aboard. Currently ranked No. 79 in the world, adding that much established NBA talent to the mix would certainly help Jamaica rise.

Jalen Brunson is reportedly open to joining the Jamaican national basketball team 🇯🇲



Brunson's maternal grandparents are both Jamaican.



The Knicks guard would join the likes of Ausar Thompson, Amen Thompson & Norman Powell, while the country has reportedly been active in… pic.twitter.com/0rCj6FIaGh — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) March 11, 2026

Team Jamaica will be back on the court in early July, playing two more games in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers. They are currently 2-2 and in second place in Group B, and have to remain in the top half to move onto the next round and secure a spot in the 2027 FIBA World Cup.

Qualifying will become much easier if more established talent joins the roster.

Brunson could have a similar impact on them as he has on the Knicks, bringing them out of the basketball doldrums and turning them into a potential contender during international play.

