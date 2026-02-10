Jalen Brunson Joins Two Historic Guards With Knicks Scoring Milestone

There were a lot of doubters when it was announced that the New York Knicks were signing point guard Jalen Brunson in free agency away from the Dallas Mavericks.

Plenty of criticisms followed, not only about the contract, but how analysts thought this deal would set the franchise back. Putting all their eggs into Brunson’s basket was viewed negatively at the time.

Fast forward to the current day, and those takes couldn’t have been more wrong. Brunson has elevated this franchise to heights not seen this century, while taking his game to a new level every season.

As a result of his success on the court, he has joined an elite group of players with his scoring prowess. As shared by OptaSTATS on X, Brunson has scored 8,095 points through his first 300 games, which includes the postseason.

Jalen Brunson joins Luka Doncic, Oscar Robertson in elite group

There have been only two other point guards in NBA history to score at least 8,000 points across their first 300 games with a franchise: Oscar Robertson with the Cincinnati Royals and Luka Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks.

Brunson got to see the incredible production of Doncic first-hand. They were both selected in the 2018 NBA Draft, with Doncic being selected No. 3 and Brunson No. 33.

Through 258 regular-season games with the Knicks, their All-Star point guard has averaged 26.5 points per game, scoring 6,838 total. In the postseason, he has played 42 games with New York, scoring 1,257 points, averaging an eye-popping 29.9 per game in the postseason.

The reigning Clutch Player of the Year is one of the most gifted scorers in basketball at all times in the game. Not the most explosive athlete, Brunson overcomes that with high basketball IQ and remarkable fundamentals.

He finds plenty of success in the paint and around the rim with an array of floaters and unique release angles. Even when opponents load up against him with long, athletic defenders and double teams, he finds ways to get to his spot and finish.

Brunson has been incredibly efficient throughout his career with New York despite all the knocks against him physically. He has a .482/.394/.836 shooting split in the regular season and a .458/.336/.836 split in the postseason.

Playing off the ball a little more now under head coach Mike Brown, scoring opportunities are coming to Brunson easier and easier, with the players getting more comfortable in the offensive system.

Playing alongside another ball-handler in the backcourt, whether it is Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek or Jose Alvardo, will help take his offensive game to another level.

