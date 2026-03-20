Knicks' Jalen Brunson Sounds Off on Foul Baiting Accusations

The foul baiter label has been chasing New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson around all season. It got louder recently when head coach Mike Brown called out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for convincing referees after a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the internet turned right around and pointed at Brunson.

The conversation carried over to the Roommates Show, the podcast hosted by Brunson and fellow Knick Josh Hart. Retired NBA champion Andre Iguodala was a guest, and the three of them got into what actually makes someone a foul baiter and whether defenders even have a case.

Andre Iguodala, and Jalen Brunson debate what makes somebody a foul baiter:



Iggy: You have foul baiters who shoot 15 FTs and get they 20 but we gonna beat yall… People call SGA a foul baiter but one thing I know is if he don’t get the call, can he still get a bucket? He’s… https://t.co/4j851zmFn7 pic.twitter.com/B1cVwnR43i — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 19, 2026

Iguodala drew a line between players who genuinely manipulate officials and those who are just hard to guard. He argued that the smarter players are not the ones racking up free throws but the ones who can still get buckets when the whistle does not blow.

That distinction matters because it got Brunson talking. He is averaging 26.3 points and 6.6 assists this season, and he made it clear the label does not bother him one bit.

"I just feel like these guys are getting called foul baiters, I get called one I don't give a s---," Brunson said. "These are the same players at the top of the scouting report, you're watching film and know who you're playing and still getting called for these fouls so at what point are you just dumb for not knowing what you're supposed to be doing on defense?"

If a defender has watched the film, knows exactly what Brunson is going to do, and still fouls him, that is a preparation problem as much as anything else.

Josh Hart Pushes Back on the Foul Baiting Debate

Hart pushed back on Brunson's point. His argument was simple: even a well-prepared defender cannot always avoid contact. He brought up a specific play from a recent Lakers game where Luka Doncic drew a foul on a fast break, with a defender running back in transition and Doncic essentially running into him on the way up.

No amount of film study fixes that situation, Hart argued. The contact happens before the defender can even react.

What Hart was really getting at was that some fouls are just unavoidable, and penalizing defenders for them is where the problem lies. A player who knows exactly how to create that contact over and over is not being skillful at that point, he is being rewarded for something that should not be a foul in the first place.

And for Hart, that distinction matters.

"Do I think it should be a consistent thing to a point where you're rewarding manipulation instead of actual basketball plays? I don't think you should," he said.

It is a fair argument. But Brunson is not even in the top 25 in free-throw attempts this season, which makes the foul-baiter tag feel more like a narrative than something backed by numbers.

With the Knicks set to face the Brooklyn Nets, expect him to let his game do the talking the way he always has.

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