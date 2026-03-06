Knicks Stars React to Jayson Tatum's Return from Injury

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is set to make his return to the court tonight against the Dallas Mavericks, nearly 10 months after tearing his right Achilles in Game 4 of the team's playoff series against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden last May.

Reporter James L. Edwards III posted on X that Jalen Brunson addressed Tatum's return at shootaround.

Edwards wrote: "Brunson said this morning at shootaround that he initially thought Tatum rolled his ankle when he tore his Achilles inside MSG. Added that he's happy Tatum is back. Said he known him a long time and called him a good person and hard worker, on top of being a great player."

That says a lot about how the moment looked in real time. Brunson was on that court, right there at MSG, and even he had no idea how bad it actually was. A rolled ankle sends you to the bench for a few minutes. A torn Achilles sends you to surgery the very next morning and keeps you out for the better part of a year.

Brunson clearly has a lot of respect for Tatum as a person, not just as a player. He called him a good person and a hard worker, and said he has known him a long time. This lines up with how Brunson has spoken about Tatum before. The two will share the floor soon enough, with the Knicks hosting the Celtics at MSG on April 9.

Karl-Anthony Towns on Jayson Tatum's Return

Brunson was not the only Knick asked about Tatum this morning. According to Steve Popper on X, Karl-Anthony Towns was also asked about Tatum's return and the tougher path it creates for the Knicks.

Towns said: "I mean, it doesn't matter to me because at the end of the day, if we're not executing and playing at a high level and being disciplined, it doesn't matter who's on the court. We'll lose. We've got to be our best version. You can't be worrying about anyone else. We need to worry what's in house first."

Fair point, but it is easier said than done when the team on the other side just got their best player back.

What Jayson Tatum's Return Means for the Knicks

Boston is currently sitting second in the Eastern Conference at 41-21, and none of that came with Tatum on the floor. Jaylen Brown carried the team all season, and the Celtics still ended up as one of the best teams in the East. That is the part worth paying attention to.

Adding Tatum back into that mix, even on a minutes restriction to start, turns Boston into a completely different problem. They were already dangerous. Now they get their best player back right before the playoffs.

The Knicks are in the thick of the Eastern Conference race too, which means this matters directly to New York. A playoff matchup with Boston is a real possibility, and if it happens, Brunson and Knicks will have to deal with a healthy Tatum on the other side. He respects him, clearly, but that respect is going to be tested when it counts the most.

