Knicks Owner to Make First Press Appearance in Two Years

The New York Knicks have changed significantly since owner James Dolan last spoke to the media in January 2023. With the Knicks under a new head coach and working out a three-game losing streak, Dolan is set to make his first press appearance on Jan. 5 at 5:30 pm.

Dolan did not speak to the press throughout the Knicks' search for a new head coach after the unorthodox firing of Tom Thibodeau, though the media reported that he had an unusual role in the firing. The Athletic's Fred Katz reported at the time that Thibodeau had support from star player Jalen Brunson and Knicks president Leon Rose, but that the decision ultimately came down to Dolan.

CBS Sports' Brad Crawford reported that Dolan went so far as to sit in on exit interviews during the process, which is rarely seen in league firings.

"James Dolan sat in on exit interviews, I can tell you, I have spoken to a number of people from a number of different organizations around the league — an owner sitting in on exit interviews is ... it raised eyebrows," Crawford wrote in June. "It's not a normal, regular thing. That's not a routine thing. It wasn't something that happened with the Knicks until this time around."

Is Dolan Happy With Mike Brown?

Dec 29, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks Head Coach Mike Brown looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Thibodeau took the Knicks to their first NBA conference finals since 2000, but it ultimately wasn't enough to keep him around. Former Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown was hired in July and has since led the team to a 23-12 record, all the while maintaining what seems to be a solid relationship with the team's elusive owner.

“You look at a team on paper, you’re around the team a little bit. You’re like, ‘OK man, we legitimately have a chance to like win this whole thing,’ ” Brown said in a recent press appearance, h/t Stefan Bondy of The New York Post. “We’re trying to friggin’ win and win at a high level. We have a chance here because of the roster, the guys on the roster and the coaches I have on my staff and Leon [Rose] and Jim Dolan."

“We’ve got a chance.”

Brown and Dolan reportedly meet after most home games, and apart from the current losing streak, the new HC has been praised for his bold approach to developing the bench, with three young players enjoying breakout showings over their last two weeks.

Dolan will likely field questions on the hire, the state of the Knicks at the moment and the state of the New York Rangers, as Dolan is the principal owner of the MSG-based New York hockey team as well.

