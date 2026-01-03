Knicks Get Promising Injury Update on Mitchell Robinson

The New York Knicks received a major injury report update hours before their game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Mitchell Robinson was cleared to return after missing three straight games, Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable with an illness, and Josh Hart remains out with an ankle sprain heading into the 7:30 p.m. tip-off at Madison Square Garden.

KAT (illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Philly.



Mitch Rob has been removed from the injury report and will return to action. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 3, 2026

Robinson had been sidelined with left ankle injury management but was upgraded to available. He sat out games against the New Orleans Pelicans, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Atlanta Hawks as the team rested him through a back-to-back stretch. His return fixes a glaring problem after the Knicks got dominated in the paint during their recent loss to Atlanta, with no one able to protect the rim.

Robinson has appeared in just 22 of the team's 34 games this season as the Knicks manage his workload carefully. He's dealt with ankle problems that required two surgeries, so the organization won't push him too hard. When he plays, though, he delivers. Robinson destroyed Philadelphia in their last meeting on December 19, posting 21 points and 16 rebounds on 7-of-8 shooting.

Josh Hart won't be back for at least another week with his right ankle sprain. The team announced Hart has been cleared for light court work and will be re-evaluated next week. He hurt the ankle on Christmas Day when he stepped on Dean Wade's foot during a drive against Cleveland. The Knicks are 2-2 without their starting forward, who brings energy and versatility they can't easily replace.

Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable with an illness but should play after missing their last game with a stomach bug. Head coach Mike Brown said Towns warmed up before that Hawks matchup but couldn't go. The All-Star center has been huge this season, averaging 21.9 points and 11.7 rebounds while anchoring the offense alongside Jalen Brunson.

What Robinson's Return Means Against Philadelphia

Getting Robinson back gives New York a legitimate rim protector against a 76ers team that lives in the paint. Philadelphia ranks among the league's best at generating interior points, and Robinson's shot-blocking will be critical in slowing them down. The Knicks got outworked on the glass in their latest loss and need his energy to avoid a similar fate.

Landry Shamet continues working back from his dislocated right shoulder but remains weeks away. The veteran guard has been doing full on-court work but hasn't been cleared for contact. He dislocated the shoulder on November 22 against Orlando and is targeting a mid-January return. Shamet was shooting a career-best 42.4% from three before going down, and the bench has missed his floor spacing.

New York enters this game at 23-11 but has dropped two straight. Robinson's return addresses the biggest hole from their latest loss. If Towns can shake off the illness and the team shoots better than 21% from three, they should snap this losing streak against a division opponent.

