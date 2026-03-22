Knicks Could Get Real Advantage In Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks

All of last offseason, the trade rumors swirled around Giannis Antetokounmpo. The February deadline came and went, and he was still a Milwaukee Buck. Now, the summer chatter is picking back up, and a new report from ESPN may actually work in the New York Knicks' favor.

Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, people around the league now believe the Bucks missed their window to get peak value for Giannis.

One NBA executive told ESPN: "He's still a game changer, but he's 31 with a history of leg injuries. And now you'd basically be trading for a guy on an expiring deal, so I'm not sure the offers they'll get this summer are going to be better than what they already got."

That cooling market is good news for New York. Before the deadline, Milwaukee's asking price was described as enormous. The Warriors reportedly offered four unprotected first-round picks and still could not get a deal done. Now, with Giannis set to enter the final year of his contract in 2026-27 while holding a player option for 2027-28, the Bucks have far less leverage than they did in February.

Bucks co-owner Wes Edens has been clear that Milwaukee will not let Giannis play out his deal and walk. It is either an extension or a trade, and an extension looks far from guaranteed right now. That urgency alone could bring the asking price down to something more workable.

Knicks Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Package Without Karl-Anthony Towns

Mar 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after scoring a basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

That is exactly where the Knicks come in. And the good news is, New York likely does not need to give up Karl-Anthony Towns to make this happen.

Towns is the last person this team should be moving right now. Since the All-Star break, he is shooting nearly 59 percent from the field and averaging 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds on the season. He leads the league in double-doubles. Trading him for Giannis would just swap one piece for another, and the Knicks would lose their most consistent player in the process.

The smarter package looks something like Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and a couple of first-round pick swaps. Milwaukee gets two quality wings and future assets, while New York would keep its core intact and adds a two-time MVP who still changes what this team can be next season.

With the market softened and Giannis having previously shown mutual interest in New York as a destination, the Knicks are in as good a position as anyone heading into the summer. The window is open, and this time, Leon Rose needs to walk through it.

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