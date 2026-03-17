Knicks Lose Star Guard for Pacers Game

The New York Knicks are 44-25 and third in the East, but the last three wins have not been pretty. They needed a second-half rally against the Jazz, barely got past the Pacers in Indiana, and edged the Warriors by three. Now they host Indiana again, and the injury report has some news worth knowing before tip-off.

In a post on X, SNY insider Ian Begley confirmed that Jalen Brunson is out against Indiana, with Mitchell Robinson set to play.

Jalen Brunson is out vs Indy; Mitchell Robinson will play vs Pacers — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 17, 2026

It was not always this clear-cut. Brunson had started the day listed as questionable with right ankle management and a cervical strain. Robinson was also on the report with back tightness. As the hours passed, Brunson was downgraded to doubtful before being ruled out entirely.

Losing Brunson is never ideal, but this is about as good a game to miss as any. The Pacers are 15-53 and have lost 13 straight, so the Knicks are still favorites even without their starting point guard. The 1-4 record without him is worth watching, but Indiana is not exactly the team to test that number against.

Jose Alvarado steps into the starting lineup in Brunson's place against the Pacers.

Jose Alvarado will start in Jalen Brunson’s place tonight, Mike Brown says — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 17, 2026

How the Knicks Starting Lineup Looks Without Jalen Brunson

The expected five is Alvarado, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns. Slow starts have been a real problem lately, and Mike Brown has been openly frustrated. He has not pulled the trigger on a lineup change yet, saying he would only do so if he felt the need.

Alvarado has been in the rotation purely on defensive effort while his shooting has gone cold, so this starting spot comes at an interesting time for him, too.

There had been talks about sitting Hart or Bridges given their struggles, but nothing moved. Brunson's absence now forces a different look at point guard, not because Brown chose it, but because the injury did. Against a Pacers team this bad, it is actually a decent spot to see how this group responds without their star.

That puts a lot of focus on Alvarado. He was electric when he first arrived, making NBA history in his third game as a Knick with 26 points, eight threes, and five steals against Philadelphia. Since then, the shooting has dried up completely. He has been openly critical of himself about it.

Starting tonight gives him a real chance to find his footing again.

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