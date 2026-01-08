Knicks' Landry Shamet Avoids Potential Contract Disaster

New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet has been out since injuring his shoulder vs. the Orlando Magic on November 22, and his future in New York looked less certain than ever given the lengthy recovery time.

Now that the deadline to guarantee his contract has come and gone, and the Knicks did not cut Shamet (as they would have had to do), Shamet is officially here to stay as the Knicks patiently wait out his recovery.

Back in November, the Athletic's James L. Edwards III pointed out that it wouldn't be unrealistic for the Knicks to cut Shamet especially considering that the injury was a re-injury that was (at the time) almost expected to require surgical intervention.

"Let’s say that Shamet is hypothetically out for two months or more," Edwards wrote. "I don’t think the Knicks can afford to have him sitting on ice and not have another rotation player to replace him. So (again, this is hypothetical), I could see New York cutting Shamet — whose deal isn’t guaranteed until after the New Year but he can be traded after Dec. 15 [...]."

As it turns out, the Knicks either can afford to keep Shamet on ice, or they can't and they're doing it anyway.

The Latest on Shamet's Injury

Nov 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Shamet's injury recovery has been largely mysterious, but he may well return within the week, now about a month and a half removed from the incident. No official update has been released, however, and Shamet was once again out for the Knicks vs. Clippers.

Shamet originally injured the shoulder in 2024, opting at the time to recover without surgery -- a move that resulted in that shorter recovery time he wanted, but left the shoulder susceptible to future injuries like this one.

The Knicks have been feeling the absence of Shamet and Josh Hart on defense lately, only just snapping their four-game losing streak with a win over the Clippers. Prior to his shoulder injury, Shamet was on the rise in what was looking like a breakout season for the 28-year-old, with an average 9.3 points per game (and three consecutive games with double-digit point totals).

Hart has been "cleared for light court work" and is slated for a reevaluation in one week. Hart likely won't solve all the Knicks' problems on his return, but his leadership on the team is certainly missed, and Hart is being discussed as an underrated but load-bearing piece of the Knicks' chemistry in his absence.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!