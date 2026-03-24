Stephen A. Smith Slams Knicks' Josh Hart Over Mikal Bridges Defense

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart means well. But Stephen A. Smith isn't buying it, and honestly, the numbers make it hard to argue back. When Hart stepped up to defend teammate Mikal Bridges this week, calling the wave of criticism "unfair," he did what a good teammate does.

The problem? Stephen A. Smith walked right into that conversation with a loaded roster of facts, fire and seven draft picks and he wasn't leaving without making his point heard loud and clear across New York.

"Last year, he didn't have many plays called for him. This year, he probably has even less plays called for him," Hart said of the criticism, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

Josh Hart Speaks Up, Stephen A. Smith Fires Back

Stephen A. did not like it. His message was direct.

"I need Josh Hart to be quiet. Sit down," he said on First Take.

"I need Josh Hart to be quiet. ... Seven picks. ... For a dude who can't even get you 10 PPG?"@stephenasmith responds to Josh Hart's defense of Mikal Bridges recent play 😳 pic.twitter.com/KZMiNredb3 — First Take (@FirstTake) March 24, 2026

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ admitted that Bridges is not 100% to blame, but still reminded everyone that this is not a feel-good story. It is New York Knicks, and this is ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌business. Smith wasn't making a personal argument; it's more about money.

To get Mikal Bridges, Leon Rose sacrificed seven draft assets. Bridges is now averaging around just 10 points this month. He has even been benched in the fourth quarter in favor of Landry Shamet and Jordan ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Clarkson. Stephen A. put it plainly.

"Seven picks. Seven. But do they think he even give you ten points a game? That's unacceptable," he said.

Is Stephen A.'s Aggression Justified?

Smith was right in calling Hart out, even if fans don't like the way he did it. The Knicks have not reached the NBA Finals since 1999. Every single asset counts. Stephen A., on his own, remarked that even with half of seven picks, the Knicks might have found a way to get Giannis Antetokounmpo.

That is not exaggeration; it is simply the highest level of basketball opportunity cost that we’re talking about.

Still, it's fair to pump the brakes before writing Bridges off completely. His defensive impact remains elite, and his playmaking, with an average of almost 4.0 assists this season, fits perfectly with what Mike Brown's rotation demands heading into the playoffs.

Bridges has historically been a different player when the lights get brightest, as his 2025 playoff run against Boston showed. A slump in March does not define an April and May performance. But, if the Knicks exit early, whether it's Boston, Cleveland or an Indiana team that's eliminated them before, it might be time for front office might to make a bold move on Bridges.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!