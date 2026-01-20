Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Falls Short of All-Star Start

Karl-Anthony Towns has thoroughly disappointed all throughout his sophomore season with the New York Knicks, and the fans took notice. After getting voted in as an All-Star Game starter during his Eastern Conference debut, he fell short of the elite distinction entirely midway through the 2025-26 campaign.

2026 East NBA All-Star starters:

Jalen Brunson

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Tyrese Maxey

Cade Cunningham

Jaylen Brown — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 19, 2026

The Knicks didn't go entirely unrepresented, though; Jalen Brunson had no issue building on his popularity after another season of leading the Knicks on their contending path, boosting his own numbers from 1.7 million fan votes to 2.9 million.

He still has a fair chance of making the trip to Inglewood's Intuit Dome alongside Brunson, as he still stands out as a distinct talent in a conference that needs options in the frontcourt. He was the seventh-highest vote-getter of anyone out east, but he'll have to wait for the league's coaches to determine whether he'll make his sixth All-Star appearance.

The Expected Reveal

Towns has endured a frustrating half-season with the Knicks, looking like a considerably-more diminished version of the star who helped New York cruise through the regular season upon his cross-conference trade.

20.9 points on a top-three eastern team is still All-Star worthy, but the 42% 3-point shooter who looked as comfortable as ever with former head coach Tom Thibodeau is nowhere to be found. He's flopped hard in fitting into new head coach Mike Brown's more motion-oriented offense, repeatedly catching flack for his lack of focus and attention to detail.

Oct 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown reacts as he talks with center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks also aren't in the position to be acting hot and bothered about All-Star snubs. They have much bigger issues to sort out; notably, the lethargic approach with which they've approached 2026 with. They're 2-8 over their last 10 games, having done little to fortify a porous defense. Here, again, Towns finds himself at the center of another chink in New York's armor.

He'll have to watch as five conference-wide peers stroll to starting positions, including another frontcourt player in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This reveal also takes the wind out of any chance of the Knicks' loading up on All-Stars like they were once projected to do. OG Anunoby remains in the running to steal a reserve spot, but Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart will require a little more luck to join their teammates in the trip to All-Star Weekend.

They, along with Towns, will have to wait until Feb. 1 to find out co-stars Brunson will take on his trip across the country.

