Knicks Unity Another Reasons to Kill Karl-Anthony Towns Rumors

Unity is shown both on and off the basketball court for the New York Knicks.

For the Knicks, two of their best players, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, are standing side by side in the wake of trade rumors surrounding the team.

After their latest win over the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 127-97, it was all smiles and giggles from both Brunson and Towns, who showered each other with praise and support.

Towns started it off with crediting an incredible milestone for Brunson, as he scored his 10,000 NBA career point in the contest vs. Portland.

Towns: "No one gives a damn about the rebounding, I want to talk about 10,000 points, man," per a video posted by SNY.

Then Brunson doubled up on the praise for Towns and what his presence means to the team.

"What he's been doing these past couple of games has been great. We need that from him. That's what he brings to the table. Offensively, when the ball's not going in as much as it should be, he finds a way to impact the game. I think that's really important for us, and it's a big-time performance from him," he said.

This is a positive sign, as all this will do is continue to reverberate throughout the locker room amongst the rest of the players.

The Brunson-Towns Postgame Interview Served As A Pushback Towards Trade Rumors

Outside of opening night, NBA All-Star Weekend, and the NBA playoffs, the NBA trade deadline may be the most anticipated time throughout the league. Why? Because emotions run extremely high.

This year's deadline will on February 5th.

With that being said, Towns was mentioned to be “unhappy” with the Knicks front office for opening up the possibility of trading him for Giannis Antetokounmpo this past offseason, per The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

What better person to show support to you than a player like Brunson, who is already making a case for being one of the greatest Knicks players of All-Time. Despite what players say, what goes out will get back to them in some way, shape, or form. And this postgame interview, with them sitting side by side, showed unity and strength.

Jan 30, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks to shoot the ball against Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It would not be wise for the Knicks to move Towns

There haven’t been any actual reports where Towns has been talked about being traded. However, when a player like Antetokounmpo is the one the Knicks radar leading up to the trade deadline. That is when the “whispers” of Towns being shopped become a bit louder.

Those whispers should become silent.

The Knicks are coming off a conference finals run in which they were two wins away from the NBA Finals. Towns was the centerpiece of that success.

Last season, he averaged 24.0 ppg with a career high 12.8 rpg. In the playoffs, he averaged 21.4 PPG and 11.6 RPG. The Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics, with Tatum playing in 3 1/2 of 6 games.

Regardless of the narrative surrounding Towns, about his lack of physicality, consistent fouling, or lack of focus. When he has been on the court, he has been more of a positive than a negative for the Knicks because of how he fits with the team.

Jan 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) comes down with a rebound against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

For Antetokounmpo, while he is a top player in the NBA, he leads the stat sheet. His inability to play off the ball, coupled with his lack of shooting threat outside the key or free-throw line, doesn't work for the Knicks. These are the elements of the game that Towns excels at and are vital.

Brunson, speaking candidly of what type of team they are with Towns, shows how much he is needed for them to reach the top. Fans and the media sometimes miss the part that when a team has developed chemistry and been through battles that overtake all.

It builds a level of trust and resiliency from not only the good times but the challenging times. Once the Knicks get past the trade deadline, they will only be that much stronger.

