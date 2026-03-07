Knicks' Karl-Anthony-Towns' Injury Scare Turns Into Comedy

The New York Knicks kicked off their five-game road trip with a dominant 142-103 demolition of the Denver Nuggets on March 6, but for a brief, uncomfortable moment, it was Karl-Anthony Towns who had everyone holding their breath. What followed, though, was pure locker-room comedy.

Spencer Jones of the Nuggets was trying to defend Jose Alvarado when Towns came in between to set a screen. Jones reached in on a Towns and somehow managed to grab a very wrong handful.

The Jumbotron replay had entire arenas in "wooo!!" KAT's face told the whole story.

Towns​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ cautiously walked to the sideline, sat on the bench, and spent a minute silently collecting himself. However, when the referees dismissed it as a simple foul rather than a flagrant foul, Kinck's fans were definitely disappointed.

Well, what makes this interesting is that this was not the first time that Jones had hurt Towns. Back on Feb. 4 at Madison Square Garden, the two collided heads, leaving Towns with a bloody eye laceration so severe his jersey was soaked in blood, and he even had stitches.

KAT Delivers Despite the Drama

Mar 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after fouling out of the game during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

But after all this, KAT did what he is best at, delivering a consistent performance when the team needs him. He finished the game with 17 points, 13 rebounds and two assists.

OG Anunoby stole the headlines with a scorching 34-point, seven-rebound, six-3-pointer performance, but it's the stability KAT brings on both ends that keeps New York's engine running.

KAT and the Knicks Have the Lakers on Deck

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ win really set the right mood immediately for the next four-game road stretch. The next game will be on March 8 as they meet the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. It will be a very attractive game with real playoff implications.

Historically, KAT has dominated the Lakers, averaging 20.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 28 games against them in his career.

However, the key concern that cannot be overlooked is avoiding potential injury.

Josh​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Hart was listed on the injury report with a lower back contusion as the team traveled to Denver, causing panic among Knicks fans. We have seen it so many times: the absence of just one key player totally messes up this team's chemistry.

It was great that Hart was finally given the green light, but the worry it caused really sums up everything. As for Towns, expect a statement game against the Lakers, with a 25-point, 12-rebound performance feeling inevitable given his career dominance over LA.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!