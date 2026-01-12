Knicks Struggles Forced Josh Hart to Return Early

The New York Knicks have been bleeding without their Hart.

Without Josh Hart, that is. The 30-year old former Villanova guard was out for eight games after suffering an ankle sprain on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Knicks won just three of those games, at one point racking up a four game losing streak. Hart returned this weekend against the Portland Trail Blazers, helping his team to a 123-114 road win.

Hart told media after the game that, had the team not been going through a rough patch, he likely wouldn't have pushed so hard to make it back to the court for this game.

“If we were on a good little run, I’d have taken a couple more days, couple more games," he said (h/t Posting and Toasting). "I felt I could come in and help where I’m at right now. I’m good. I always feel if I’m banged up a little bit and I go out there and play and get the movement and all that it helps me heal faster.”

Hart even revealed that he had a disagreement with the medical team, wanting to push himself further than they were comfortable with.

"“I kind of had a disagreement with medical yesterday I wanted to do a little more game speed stuff but they didn’t want me to do too much game speed stuff yesterday because they didn’t want me to be too sore today," he said.

Mike Brown, Jalen Brunson Sound Off on Josh Hart's Return

According to head coach Mike Brown, Hart's return was important not just because of the stats he puts up (18 points, three rebounds and six assists against Portland) but because of the small things he does.

“It’s huge. Josh, like I said before, a lot of our guys are irreplaceable and especially a guy like Josh who does so many little things for you," Brown said.

Jan 21, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks guards Josh Hart (3) and Jalen Brunson (11) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

One of those small things? Bringing a fiery energy to his teammates, as noted by Jalen Brunson, with whom Hart has a podcast. The superstar acknowledged Hart's contributions on the court, but noted a few times how happy he was to have Hart's energy back, too.

"His energy is contagious. I’m just really happy to have him back," the captain said. "He’s worked his butt off, obviously, trying to get back. He’s a big part of what we do, regardless of what people say and all that stuff. So I’m just happy he’s back.”

While the Knicks did their best without Hart (especially Miles McBride, who was often tapped to start in Hart's place), it's clear they needed him back in top shape. Hopefully, they'll be back to a win streak with the guard back in action.

