Knicks Showing Improvement in Key Statistics Under Mike Brown

There were a lot of people who were shocked when the New York Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau last summer.

The team was coming off its first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years. He had helped turn around a franchise that had been the laughing stock of the NBA for years, leading them to the playoffs three straight years and four out of five seasons at the helm.

Alas, it wasn’t enough to keep his job. Tasked with replacing him was Mike Brown, whose willingness and openness to suggestions and change appealed to the decision makers after watching the rigidity of Thibodeau present some shortcomings.

When Brown was hired as head coach, there were some areas of the game that he emphasized would change under his watch. Through the first 50 games of the season, he delivered on those promises.

How did Knicks compare in first 50 games under Mike Brown to last year?

As shared by former Knicks sharpshooter and current MSG analyst Steve Novak, via Tommy Beer on X, New York has improved in several key areas that people harped on as problems during Thibodeau’s tenure with the franchise.

The No. 1 complaint was how many minutes the starters played despite waning production. As the season went along, and into the postseason, the group of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns was not overly productive, yet no changes were made.

While some people will tune into a game and say nothing has changed because that is the team’s current starting five again, there have been adjustments made by Brown that are paying dividends.

He is showing a willingness to play the bench more. Starters' minutes per game dropped from 35.8 to 31.7 over the team's first 50 games this season, which means there are different lineup combinations being used to maximize the strengths of the players on the team.

Brown doesn’t have a strict rotation that skews heavily to playing his starting five. During the team’s current eight-game winning streak, there have been instances in which Towns wasn’t on the floor down the stretch. The same can be said for Hart and Bridges.

The mixing and matching has unlocked some unexpectedly positive results. Bridges and Tyler Kolek have emerged as an incredibly productive duo. Miles McBride has shown that he operates best as the shooting guard, so he can play alongside Brunson effectively.

Landry Shamet, glued to the bench for long stretches of the 2024-25 campaign, is someone that Brown identified even before accepting the job as someone who needed a bigger role. The confidence in the veteran guard has been rewarded.

With some of Thibodeau’s defensive principles being put back into place recently, the team’s performance on that end has improved greatly. When a star like Brunson starts to buy in fully, the rest of the team follows suit.

Brown has taken Knicks offense to new heights

Schematically, on the offensive side, Brown placed an emphasis on 3-point shooting. Early on, there were some hiccups with the team struggling to knock down shots. But, as the season has moved along and players have gotten comfortable in their roles, the efficiency has improved.

Not only is New York attempting more 3-pointers, but they are also generating the kind of premium looks teams prioritize. They are attempting even more corner 3-pointers and generating catch-and-shoot opportunities.

That has occurred because the ball is moving more freely with fewer isolations being called and more passes being made. Drive and kick have become a more prevalent part of the game plan, and it is paying dividends.

It has helped elevate the team to new levels. A more dynamic offense, along with what has essentially been a similar season-long defense to last year’s squad, has turned the Knicks into a legitimate contender.

