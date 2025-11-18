Knicks' Mikal Bridges Deserves More Attention

The New York Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in July 2024. The Knicks sent a package centered around five future round picks. Many critics and fans believed the Knicks' offer was overly aggressive and that Bridges was not worth that price. Bridges then signed a four-year extension with New York for a total of 150 million dollars. Here we are in November 2025, and it is safe to say Bridges is worth it and more.

The two-way star is off to a tremendous start to the season on both ends of the ball, proving his worth, all-star consideration and most importantly the value he brings to this Knicks team.

The Knicks are one of the better teams in the league, but yet, players like Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns garnish most of the attention, when in all honesty, Bridges deserves the same level of attention as his all-star teammates.

Elite Shooting From Three

Nov 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Throughout the first 13 games of the season, Bridges has earned himself the right to be called one of the better three-point shooters in the league. Bridges is currently averaging 16.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, while shooting 50% from the field and 42% from three on 5.8 attempts per game. Bridges has made a three-pointer in all but one game so far for the Knicks this season.

In Mike Brown's offense, there is tremendous ball movement, players moving off the ball and three point shooting at will, especially in the corners, in which Bridges is thriving. In seven of the 13 games this season, he has hit at least three from beyond the arc, including two games in which he drained four. Bridges has proven he is a reliable option this season, scoring in double digits in 12 out of the 13 games and doing so efficiently.

With Jalen Brunson nursing a Grade 1 ankle sprain expected back soon and OG Anunoby missing a few weeks due to a hamstring strain, Bridges will become a viable role on offense. Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns will be expected to lead the team in scoring until their teammates return. This is where we can see Bridges potentially showcase his true offensive promise like he did in Brooklyn three seasons ago.

Elite Defensive Versatility

Oct 31, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Bridges is in contention for one of the most versatile defenders in the association. With his length and size, Bridges is a capable lock down defender, pesky in the passing lanes and an outstanding help defender. Bridges so far this season is averaging two steals and 1.2 blocks per game. Bridges has swiped a steal in nine of 13 games.

In a game against the Miami Heat, where he shot poorly from the field, Bridges made up for it on the defensive end, swiping a total of seven steals. That is the type of player he is and has been since his days in Villanova under legendary head coach Jay Wright. Bridges gives maximum effort in every single minute of the 35 minutes he averages per game.

All-Star Case?

Nov 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) slam dunks a ball during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Being one of the better three-point shooters in basketball, combined with an elite defensive presence, Bridges has the making of what an All-Star should be. Bridges is making a solid case and could definitely get the first All-Star nod of his career. The season is still early, but on this trajectory, Bridges would be one of the better wing players in the eastern conference. The best ability is availability: throughout his career, Bridges has been just that. Since entering the season in the 2018-2019 NBA season, Bridges has went on to not miss a single game.

The ability to stay healthy, playing 35-plus minutes per game while being a knocked down shooter, solid all-around scorer and one of the better defenders the league while playing in New York of all places is a good enough reason to be an all-star. There is not many that can bring to the table what Bridges brings night in and night out. The two-way star is a coaches dream to have on their team and it's showcased on a daily basis. Brunson and Towns are tremendous players in their own right and deserve the all-star status they have. But it is only a matter of time to Bridges gets that same attention and status.

