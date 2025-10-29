Three Takeaways from Knicks' Disappointing Loss to Bucks
The New York Knicks fell to 2-2 on the season after a crushing 121-111 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks on at Fiserv Forum.
Despite building a commanding 71-59 halftime lead, the Knicks completely unraveled in the second half, getting outscored 62-40 as Giannis Antetokounmpo took over with 23 of his 37 points after the break. Jalen Brunson's 36-point performance went to waste as the Knicks suffered their second consecutive loss. Here are three critical takeaways from this deflating defeat.
Is Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Through Injury?
Karl-Anthony Towns delivered another troubling performance, managing just eight points on 2-for-12 shooting, including 0-for-3 from three-point range. The big man added 12 rebounds but picked up five fouls and looked completely out of rhythm offensively.
What's particularly concerning is that Towns is reportedly playing through a groin injury, which could explain his lack of aggression and struggles to find his shot. This marked his second consecutive poor outing after struggling against the Miami Heat.
The Bucks threw various defenders at Towns, and he couldn't capitalize on any matchup advantages. These performances are unacceptable for a player acquired to be the second star alongside Brunson.
The Knicks desperately need Towns to either get healthy or find a way to contribute more effectively, because without his production, opposing defenses can load up on Brunson and shut down New York's offense completely.
Can the Knicks Solve Their Third Quarter Woes?
The third quarter proved catastrophic for the Knicks, as Milwaukee outscored them 35-20 to completely erase a 12-point halftime deficit. The offense that hummed beautifully in the first half completely stalled after halftime.
Ball movement disappeared, and the Knicks became stagnant and predictable. After involving everyone in the offense during the opening 24 minutes, New York stopped being aggressive and couldn't generate quality looks.
Defensively, the Knicks had no answers for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dominated in the paint and picked them apart. The intensity that defined their first-half performance vanished, and Milwaukee capitalized on every mistake. This pattern of second-half collapses cannot continue if the Knicks want to compete with elite Eastern Conference teams. The coaching staff must find adjustments to maintain offensive flow and defensive intensity for all 48 minutes.
How Did Ryan Rollins Torch the Defense?
While Giannis dominated headlines, Ryan Rollins quietly destroyed the Knicks with a career-high 25 points on remarkable 8-for-11 shooting, including a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range. The young guard added four assists and four steals, consistently exploiting New York's defensive rotations.
Rollins combined with Giannis to score 15 of Milwaukee's final 20 points, repeatedly finding open looks as the Knicks focused on stopping the superstar. His ability to knock down catch-and-shoot threes and attack closeouts kept New York's defense off balance all night.
This performance exposed a troubling weakness in the Knicks' defensive scheme: their inability to contain secondary scorers when game-planning for elite players. Rollins isn't a household name, yet he carved up New York's defense with ease.
As teams increasingly deploy multiple offensive weapons, the Knicks must develop more versatile defensive strategies to prevent role players from having career nights.
The Knicks will look to bounce back when they face the Chicago Bulls this week in a Halloween night showdown. After dropping two straight, New York must find answers quickly before this skid spirals into something more concerning.
