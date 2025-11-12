Knicks Coach Makes OG Anunoby's All-Star Case

After fielding some early doubts as to how the new coach and system would work for the New York Knicks, they're fully clicking to start November. They're coming off of five straight wins, sporting one of the best-spaced offenses in the sport and absolutely carving through their Eastern Conference counterparts.

It's helped that their stars have finally located a bit more consistency. Jalen Brunson has finally found his 3-point stroke after spending the October games toiling away on gargantuan attempt numbers, while Karl-Anthony Towns has started looking more comfortable back in the double-big formation alongside true starting center Mitchell Robinson.

But ever since the season debut, through that ugly three-game losing streak and up to the present day, OG Anunoby has sustained as the squad's constant. Last season's reliable defender and shooter has looked like the best version of himself through 10 strong outings, and head coach Mike Brown seems to be thoroughly enjoying the opportunity to coach the stable veteran.

"OG is an All-Star, in my opinion," he said after this week's 133-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. "Not only is he an All-Star, he's an All-Defensive performer. In my opinion, he should have an opportunity, amongst others in our group, to fight for Defensive Player of the Year."

Backing Up Brown's Words

Brown provided Anunoby with a myriad of compliments that mirrored his recognizing fellow star wing Mikal Bridges in the previous week, crediting the offseason work he put in and his comfortability within the new selfless, up-tempo system. To Brown, the decisions he's making with the ball are indicating that, in his own words, there's still go to another level as a playmaker.

Anunoby's decision-making and process have set him up to get the ball in advantageous spots, and he's executed well within New York's refined system with the hottest shooting start he's ever experienced. He's been lights-out as a spot-up weapon, nailing 39.2% of his 3-point attempts on a career-high 7.4 tries per night. And that percentage accounts for his most recent game, a disastrous 1-10 outing from deep that dragged the accuracy figure all the way down from 43.8%.

The forward's ability to continue doing his job while other key pieces continued finding their ways proved key in helping the Knicks escape their brief rut, as they now sit at the No. 2 seed in approaching nearly two complete weeks without a loss. And as long as his shooting and defense continue helping to churn out wins, his multiple award cases will only grow more and more realistic.

