NYC Mayor Shouts Out Knicks' Jalen Brunson During Inauguration

New York City got a new mayor on New Year's Day, and Jalen Brunson became an unexpected talking point. Zohran Mamdani took office as the city's 112th mayor with an inauguration speech that held up the New York Knicks star as the standard of excellence.

Mamdani delivered his public address on the steps of City Hall after officially taking the oath. He used Brunson as his benchmark for what New Yorkers should expect from city employees. The mayor then mimicked Brunson's signature celebration, bringing his hand to his face in front of the inauguration crowd.

The celebration happens after Brunson makes big plays. He brings his hand up to his face and places his nose between his index finger and thumb. Seeing it at a formal government ceremony marked an unusual crossover between sports and politics.

Mamdani also did Brunson’s celebration https://t.co/y38RYjDIpy — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) January 1, 2026

"Let us demand the same from those who stride out onto our Broadway stages and from our starting point guard at Madison Square Garden. Let us demand the same from those who work in government. In a city where the mere names of our streets are associated with the innovation of the industry," Mamdani said.

The reference carries extra weight given Brunson's current form. The point guard is averaging 29.4 points per game this season while helping lead the Knicks to one of the better records in the Eastern Conference. He recently won the NBA Cup MVP after the tournament title in Las Vegas.

Mayor Honors Player Despite Previous Legal Battle With Knicks

Zohran Mamdani | Yannick Peterhans/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The mayor's relationship with the Knicks organization has been complicated. The team sent Mamdani a cease-and-desist letter during his campaign for using their logo without permission in political ads. That legal dispute apparently didn't stop him from invoking their star player at his inauguration.

Brunson received 27 write-in votes during the mayoral election, more than any other New York sports figure. The guard has become that embedded in the city's culture beyond just basketball. His performances back up the mayor's comparison to excellence.

Brunson scored 40 points in the NBA Cup semifinal against Orlando, the most points in a tournament semifinal or final game. Against the Pacers, he hit a game-winner after telling coach Mike Brown "I'm getting this win" during a timeout. On Christmas Day, he posted 34 points with 13 in the fourth quarter to help the Knicks erase a 17-point deficit against Cleveland. Three days later against Atlanta, he dropped another 34 without attempting a free throw.

The numbers show consistent production. He won the 2025 NBA Clutch Player of the Year award after leading the league in made field goals during clutch situations. That track record makes him exactly what a mayor would want as a performance standard.

The whole scene creates an interesting dynamic. A mayor who was once threatened with legal action by the Knicks now stands on City Hall steps doing their point guard's celebration. He tied his administration's credibility to Brunson's performance level in front of thousands of New Yorkers who will remember that comparison.

