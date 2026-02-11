Bold Picks and Predictions For Knicks Roadtrip vs. 76ers

There is always tomorrow.

The New York Knicks will take a short trip to take on the Philadelphia 76ers after their 134-137 loss to the Indiana Pacers. This will complete a back-to-back trip for the Knicks until they head into a well-needed All-Star break.

Both teams are dealing with injuries, but the Knicks should focus on what they can control to bounce back from a shocking loss.

Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Maxey's showdown will be electric

This is their final matchup of the regular season. Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Maxey will be dueling for points throughout the game, especially in the fourth quarter. This season, Brunson is averaging 20.5 shot attempts per game, while Maxey is right at 21.8 shot attempts per game.

Jan 3, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives past Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

This highlights that dynamic scorers consist of a lot of shot attempts to produce a lot of points, and both teams place the responsibility on both Brunson and Maxey to score the basketball. However, then it will come down to the utility pieces around them on who will continue to produce scoring.

Role Players that will step up

For the Knicks, it will be Mikal Bridges, Landry Shamet, and or Jose Alvarado. For the Sixers, it will be Kelly Oubre, V.J. Edgecombe, and or Justin Edwards. O.G. Anunoby (toenail avulsion) and Quinten Grimes (illness) are both listed as questionable; whichever player plays for their respective teams tonight than that will tip the scales quite a bit.

For the Sixers, Paul George (league suspension) is serving his 25-game suspension, along with Jared McCain being traded, who was a sharpshooter off the bench for the Sixers. Those are vital weapons that the Sixers won't be able to utilize. On the contrary, Knicks Miles “Deuce” McBride (pelvic surgery), a sharpshooter, is also out indefinitely.

Joel Embiid will be the determining factor

The last game the Sixers faced the Knicks. 76ers big man Joel Embiid scored a game-high 38 points with 11 rebounds. He was a dominant force against the Knicks big man, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jan 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Mitchell Robinson was able to do a serviceable job on Towns in the second half, with him being questionable (left ankle injury management). This could be a game where, if Embiid is active, he can have another explosion. If Embiid plays, he will be fed the ball early and often, looking to exploit the Knicks' lack of size.

Final result

Both teams are dealing with star point guards, elite big men, and similar injury reports. With that being said, this will be the game where the rivalry will play as big a part as the players on the court. Neither team has won a game on the other’s home court this season.

W/o Embiid Knicks: 110 Sixers: 100

With Embiid Knicks: 102 Sixers: 115

