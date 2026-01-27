Knicks Need to Take Advantage of Kings Injury News

The New York Knicks look to have gotten things straightened out on the court again, riding a two-game winning streak heading into their matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

A loss on the road just under two weeks ago to the Kings was part of a downward spiral that had people pressing the panic button for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson suffered an ankle injury just a few minutes into the first quarter of that game, which was in the midst of New York losing nine out of 11.

After blowing out the Brooklyn Nets in historic fashion and defeating the Philadelphia 76ers, the Knicks will be looking to exact some revenge on Sacramento.

Head coach Mike Brown will have his full allotment of players. Not a single player is on the injury report; the only New York players listed are those on two-way deals with the Westchester Knicks in the G League: Trey Jemison III, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Dillon Jones.

Kings announce Zach LaVine, Malik Monk out vs. Knicks

Alas, the Kings aren’t as fortunate. The Knicks are catching a huge break with multiple rotation players being announced out for the matchup by the opponent, per the NBA Injury Report page.

Zach LaVine will miss the game because of lower back soreness. That is something New York will be able to take advantage of after he torched the Knicks in their first meeting this season.

His backup, Malik Monk, will also not be suiting up for the game. He is dealing with right ankle soreness. A dynamic player off the bench, he scored nine points with three rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes in the first game.

Knicks need to take advantage of Kings injury woes

However, the Kings do have the luxury of Domantas Sabonis being back in the lineup. He missed the first meeting because of a partial meniscus tear in his left knee. He has suited up in four out of five games since missing two months of action.

Alas, being without both of their veteran guards and Keegan Murray is a lot of firepower to be missing. It is something the Knicks must take advantage of because they possess a massive edge heading into the opening tip.

Not having to account for LaVine and Monk will make the defensive game plan much more straightforward. Stopping DeRozan becomes the No. 1 priority for OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges on the perimeter.

Forcing them to the perimeter, where they don't want to be, is even more crucial without their two best 3-point shooters. Monk leads the team, making 42.7% of his 3-point attempts, with LaVine being second in percentage.

Without them, head coach Doug Christie will have to dig deep into his depth chart, presenting a talent advantage for New York to take advantage of as well. The Knicks cannot take their opponent lightly, but this is a golden opportunity to keep building positive momentum heading into the NBA trade deadline.

