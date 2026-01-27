Knicks Share Big Injury Report Update on Karl-Anthony Towns

The New York Knicks have rebounded in their last two games with strong wins.

After losing nine of 11, the Knicks snapped their skid by crushing the Brooklyn Nets 120-66, marking their largest margin of victory in franchise history.

Positive momentum was continued with a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The Knicks picked up a 112-109 win, putting together consecutive victories for the first time since Dec. 25 through Dec. 29, a stretch of three games.

Back in the win column, New York has shared even more positive news ahead of their next game against the Sacramento Kings back at Madison Square Garden on Jan 27.

Will Karl-Anthony Towns play against Kings?

According to the NBA Injury Report, the Knicks have officially removed center Karl-Anthony Towns. He had been dealing with back spasms and was listed as a game-time decision against the 76ers.

Towns was able to suit up for that contest and came away unscathed. He is now good to go, which means head coach Mike Brown will have his full allotment of players available to him. The only players who are on the injury report are the three players who are on two-way deals, which also means Mitchell Robinson is available for the first night of a back-to-back set.

This is excellent news for New York. Towns has not been playing well on either end of the court in recent weeks. Nagging ailments could have certainly attributed to his lack of production.

Over the last six games, the All-Star center has committed more fouls per game than assists, blocks and steals combined. When taking into account his lack of efficiency in shooting the ball, things have certainly been disastrous for Towns.

It has brought out a lot of discussions about his future with the team. Will he remain with the Knicks through the trade deadline?

Knicks need Karl-Anthony Towns to figure things out

Right now, that looks to be the case. Reports have circulated that New York has not had any trade discussions involving Towns. But with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status with the Milwaukee Bucks looking more tenuous by the day, things could certainly change for the Knicks.

Of course, the easiest and fastest way to shut down trade rumors is to play well on the court. If Towns starts looking more like the All-Star he has been throughout his career and the team continues winning, his name won’t be mentioned nearly as much on the rumor mill.

The NBA trade deadline is set for Feb. 5. Towns should be motivated to play well, especially after how disastrous a game New York had against the Kings just under two weeks ago.

With Jalen Brunson exiting in the first quarter because of an ankle injury, Towns had a chance to put the team on his back. He failed, going scoreless in the second half in what ended up being a 112-101 loss for the Knicks.

